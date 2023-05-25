Surgical Drains Market Size to Reach USD 4.44 Billion by 2032

Newark, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2022 global surgical drains market will reach USD 4.44 billion by 2032. A report released by the World Health Organisation in 2019 stated that non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, various acute respiratory disorders, etc., are responsible for over 86% of fatalities globally. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population is likely to add to the increasing diseases burden of cardiovascular diseases. The rising prevalence and incidence of non-communicable diseases are increasing the demand for advanced treatment plans, including surgical interventions. The increase in surgeries will increase the demand for surgical drains. Additionally, the increase in accidents, sports injuries and other trauma incidents is likely to propel the growth of the global surgical drains market.



Key Insight of the global surgical drains market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The number of patients in the region is expanding due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the ageing population. The regional market will benefit from the rising healthcare costs of the public and private sectors. The regional market expansion will be aided by beneficial government programmes aiming at achieving universal healthcare. The development and expansion of the Asia Pacific surgical drains market are attributed to many pharmaceutical firms and medical device producers.



The product type segment is divided into systems and accessories. In 2022, the systems segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 1.62 billion.



The type segment is divided into active drains and passive drains. In 2022, the active drains segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 1.65 billion.



The application segment is divided into general surgery, orthopaedic, cardiac and thoracic surgery, gynaecological surgery and others. In 2022, the general surgery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 1.17 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and others. In 2022, the hospitals' segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of 1.35 billion.



Advancement in market



January 2022 – An easy, stylish, and efficient way to manage clumsy JP medical drains is the KILI Carrier. The KILI Carrier helps enhance patient independence and movement in hospitals by giving nurses and other carers centralized access, allowing them to see the fluid levels in the drain bulbs, speeding up and simplifying the process of changing into new clothes and bathing patients. Drains are usually suspended using makeshift safety pins or clips, which frequently catch on doorknobs and drawer handles and embarrass patients with body fluid drains attached to their clothing.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising.



Sedentary jobs, poor diets, and a lack of physical activity are all factors in global lifestyle changes. The worldwide disease burden has also increased due to environmental changes such as rising air, water, and light pollution and global warming. The prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders has increased due to poor eating habits brought on by a diet high in processed sugar and a lack of exercise. Rising cancer cases are a result of the ozone layer's continued destruction. The prevalence of heart and neurological diseases/illnesses has increased with the rising use of tobacco, alcohol, and other psychedelics. The rising demand for surgery is partly due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. There is a growing preference for surgical interventions over other therapy options as technical advancements enable successful surgical procedures with better patient outcomes. The demand for surgical drains will rise as more procedures are performed since they are necessary for a successful post-operative recovery. As a result, the global market for surgical drains will expand as chronic diseases become more common.



Restraint: surgical drains and their complications.



Although surgical drains help patients recover successfully, it has been discovered that they can also lead to additional problems that are bad for their health. They make the sufferer uncomfortable, which wears them out emotionally and physically. They make moving painful and uncomfortable. Additionally, they are known to spread infections, which, if left untreated, can result in sepsis and other potentially catastrophic hazards. They must be periodically checked, monitored, and changed to prevent infections, pain, and other consequences. However, due to the overworked nurses and medical staff, a lack of staff in hospitals, particularly public hospitals, increases the risk of problems. Therefore, the problems with surgical drains will prevent the market from expanding.



Opportunities: The development of new technologies and products



The medical profession has identified, characterized, and noted the risks of using surgical drains. The medical community, which consists of physicians, nurses, producers of medical equipment, and other stakeholders, is aware of how crucial it is to minimize these issues, which is why there is a greater emphasis on creating better surgical drains, medical protocols, and post-operative procedures. System upgrades and product advancements have resulted from the increased study and investigation into the precise causes of difficulties. The development of technology has helped these inventions even more. Therefore, the development and growth of the worldwide surgical drains market will be fueled by technical developments and product innovations throughout the forecast period.



Challenge: the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.



Technological advancements and product innovations in the healthcare sector have enabled the production of medical instruments, machines and devices that facilitate better patient outcomes. Given their non-invasive nature, minimally invasive surgeries have better and higher patient outcomes. They promote faster recovery, and no scars are left behind. They reduce discomfort and pain. The growing popularity and adoption of minimally invasive procedures might reduce the need for surgical drains, which will challenge the market's growth in the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the global surgical drains market are:



• B. Braun

• C. R. Bard

• Cardinal Health

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Ethicon Inc.

• Medline Industries

• Medtronic

• Redax

• Romsons Group Pvt. Ltd.

• Stryker Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Systems

• Accessories



By Type



• Active Drains

• Passive Drains



By Application



• General Surgery

• Orthopedic

• Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

• Gynaecological Surgery

• Others



By End User



• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

