New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutritional Lipids Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460352/?utm_source=GNW





We expect rising awareness of preventive healthcare approaches to avoid excessive healthcare expenditure on cardiovascular and other chronic diseases to drive the demand for nutritional lipids during the forecast period (2023–2030). The study also provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America dominated the demand for nutritional lipids in 2022 due to high obesity cases in the region, resulting in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare approaches.



The analyst expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing middle-class population, per-capita disposable incomes, and consumer awareness about health and fitness.We also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, in the analysis.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460352/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________