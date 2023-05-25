Global Biodiesel Market to Reach $49.4 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodiesel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817591/?utm_source=GNW

Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Animal Fats segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Biodiesel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Clean Technologies

COVID-19 Outbreak Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels and

Bounce Back Quickly

COVID-19 Impact on the Biodiesel Market

Biodiesel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Biodiesel

Characteristic Features of Biodiesel

Biodiesel Blend

Biodiesel Production Process

Raw Materials Used in Biodiesel Production

Benefits & Drawbacks of Biodiesel Consumption

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Vegetable Oil: The Most Widely Used Feedstock for Biodiesel

Production

Transportation Fuel Emerges as the Leading Application Category

Europe Leads the Biodiesel Market

Biodiesel Production Trends: An Overview

Global Biofuel Production Breakdown by Bioethanol and Biodiesel &

HVOs for 2000 and 2020

Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion Liters and YoY %

Growth) for the Years 2019-2022

Global Biodiesel Production Breakdown by Country/Region for 2020

Competition

Leading Biodiesel Producers in the US by Capacity (in Million

Gallons Per Annum) for 2020

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need for Alternative/Renewable Fuels Drives Focus onto

Biofuels

Future Trends in Biofuel Industry to Impact Growth of Biodiesel

Market

Depleting Fossil Fuel Resources and Shift Towards Renewable

Energy Presents Opportunities for Biodiesel Market

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Amidst Concerns over Rising Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Demand

for Clean & Eco-Friendly Fuels Drives Growth in Biodiesel

Market

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-

Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Growing Importance of Biodiesel as a Substitute Fuel in

Automotive Industry

Global Car Sales Breakdown by Fuel Type (in %) for 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Use of Biodiesel to Supplement Existing Engine

Designs in Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

Power Generation: Potential for Biodiesel as Alternative to

Conventional Fossil Fuels

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Need to Reduce GHG Emissions & Ensure Compliance with IMO

Specifications Drives Marine Sector to Use Biofuels/Blends

Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects

Technology Innovations Promise Further Opportunities for

Biodiesel as Transportation Fuel

Emergence of New Feedstocks to Propel Biodiesel Production

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer

Opportunities

Vegetable Oils-Based Biodiesel: Easy Modification of Existing

Diesel Engines Fuels Adoption

Major Feedstock Use in Biodiesel Production by Region/Country

World Biodiesel & HVO Production Mix by Feedstock: 2020

World Vegetable Oils Production (Million Metric Tons) in by

Country/Region (2017 to 2022E)

Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils: Breakdown of Volume

Production (Million Metric Tons) by Type (2017-2022E)

Oil Price Volatility and Shift towards EVs Presents Challenges

for Biodiesel Market

Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for

2015-2020

Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor

Impacting Biodiesel Demand

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Oct

2019-May 2021

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for

2019-2022

Major Challenges Facing Biodiesel Market



