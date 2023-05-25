New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformative Trends Shaping the Gig Economy" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460351/?utm_source=GNW





These swift changes have boosted demand for gig workers.



The analyst expects the gig economy to become a workforce mainstay.This study explores the evolution of gig work and its current and future value on a global scale.



Various factors, such as uncertainty about the job market, rising inflation and cost of living, shrinking and expanding demand for delivery services, and COVID-19-induced exposure to work flexibility, have boosted demand for gig work among employees and employers.



This growth has increased demand for gig platforms and the latest technology to manage and monitor workers and their productivity.



The analyst expects the gig economy to reach $455.63 billion by 2030, driven by factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, changing work preferences, and rising inflation.



More than half of the gig workforce will fall within the age group of 28 and 43 years, with the rate of female participation in freelance jobs increasing.

