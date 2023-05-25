New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Industry, Outlook 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460350/?utm_source=GNW





Original equipment manufacturers and value chain partners are realigning their product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to these challenges.



They have rerouted investments to develop and deploy hands-off and eyes-off driving technologies in production vehicles for short-term returns.In 2023, the analyst expects a few premium original equipment manufacturers to launch vehicles in eyes-off driving systems in their flagship vehicles in the US, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and European markets, while mass market original equipment manufacturers like GM will extend hands-off driving to urban roads in North America.In this annual autonomous driving outlook study, the analyst examines the global advanced driver-assistance system and automated vehicle forecast, the global and regional regulatory overview, advanced driver-assistance system and autonomous driving feature penetration, regional analysis, notable collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and critical predictions.



The report also lists all major trends influencing the autonomous driving market in 2023 and discusses the top five trends in detail. The key trends discussed in this study are:

• Wider Launch of Eyes–off Driving L3 Autonomous Driving

• Automated Parking Solutions

• Collaborative Approach to Accelerate AD

• Augmented Driver Monitoring System Growth

• Growing Need for Automated Driving Maps

Author: Varun Krishna Murthy

