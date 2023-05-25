FAU Executive Education Ranked No. 2 in U.S. in Latest ‘Financial Times’ Rankings

Boca Raton, Fla., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Atlantic University College of Business’ Executive Education program earned a prestigious global endorsement in the 2023 Financial Times rankings for open enrollment professional education programs.

FAU ranked No. 2 in the United States and was the only university in Florida and one of only seven in the U.S. to be honored. The rankings are considered the gold standard for executive education coursework across the globe.

“It’s clear that we are making a difference in the professional advancement of all our students,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business. “I am very proud of our students, faculty and staff for making this possible.”

FAU also ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 4 in the world for female participation and No. 17 globally for overall satisfaction. Financial Times establishes the rankings using student feedback, course design, faculty, teaching methods and facilities.

FAU’s high-quality offerings include the most diversified selection of more than 60 national and international certification and professional development programs, said Vegar Wiik, executive director of FAU Executive Education. He added that a new state-of-the-art building, the Schmidt Family Complex for

“We are thrilled to be ranked among the best executive education providers in the world,” Wiik said. “The continued improvement in ranking confirms that we are providing exceptional programs that facilitate South Florida working professionals in furthering their careers.”

Programs cater to students who want to sharpen their skills on a specific topic of interest, whether to gain a further understanding of the subject matter, better their performance at work or diversify their expertise. Offered in convenient online, evening, weekend or boot camp formats, these programs are designed by subject matter experts and deliver immediate, relevant knowledge that will make participants more marketable in any industry.

FAU’s Executive Education also offers executive degree programs that are designed for professionals who want to increase their skills without career interruption. Last year, FAU expanded offerings with three new master’s programs: information technology management, supply chain management and business analytics. All degree programs encourage long-lasting personal and professional relationships.

In 2019, FAU’s College of Business launched its executive Ph.D. in business administration, becoming one of the few AACSB-accredited business schools in the U.S. and the first in Florida to offer a Ph.D. in business in the executive format.

In addition, FAU’s Edu-Vantage Partner Program, which works with businesses, corporations and organizations to provide a high-quality educational strategy for fulfilling their employee education packages, established partnerships with JM Family Enterprises and NextEra Energy, parent company of Florida Power & Light, to offer full-time associates full tuition for both undergraduate and graduate degrees and certifications.