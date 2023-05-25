SENCO Opens Global Headquarters in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools (SENCO), a global leader in fasteners and power fastening tools, has announced the opening of its official global headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. The newly renovated facility will bring employees from all SENCO divisions under the same roof, allowing closer collaboration and improved quality control, as well as fostering innovation.

The grand opening follows an extensive expansion and renovation of the company’s production facility that began in 2021. Prior to completion, the 500,000-square-foot facility was home to SENCO’s manufacturing plant, where SENCO nails and staples have been made since the 1970s, as well as the company’s engineering and product management teams.

The renovation project added 32,000 square feet of new office space for business operations staff, including executive, sales, marketing, and administrative teams. SENCO employs 400 American workers, approximately 80% of whom are now headquartered at the new facility.

“SENCO products are sold in more than 40 countries worldwide, and we’re proud of our long legacy of quality and innovation,” said Cliff Mentrup, CEO of SENCO. “This new facility will enable us to chart the future of that reputation through greater communication and collaboration, and allow us to continuously improve the tools and fasteners relied on by builders all over the world, from right here in our hometown of Cincinnati.”

The facility also features 8,000 square feet of newly renovated and optimized manufacturing space, including a dedicated assembly line for SENCO’s new built-in-the-USA pneumatic framing nailers. These new framing nailers — the FN81T1 and FN91T1 — deliver 18 percent more nail-driving power than previous models and competing tools.

“These new nailers set the standard for framing, and they’re a step up above other framing nailers,” Mentrup said. “The successful development, testing, and launch of these industry-leading and award-winning tools is just one example of what SENCO can do when we work closely together.”

Kyocera Corporation, of Kyoto, Japan, acquired SENCO in 2017 and has invested millions of dollars in the Cincinnati facility to support manufacturing equipment and research and development projects over the past four years.

The construction project began in January 2022 and was recently completed with all Cincinnati based employees now working from the updated facility. Besides office and manufacturing space, the new facility is designed to have a campus-like atmosphere that inspires employees’ personal and professional development and engagement. It includes a cafeteria serving hot meals and a dedicated training, product education and innovation center.

A grand opening ceremony was held on May 25.

# # #

About KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools, Inc.

KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools (KSIT) was formed in August 2017 when Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) acquired SENCO Holdings, Inc., a leader in creating fasteners and power fastening tools for residential, commercial, manufacturing and construction applications. Originally established in 1948, SENCO is renowned for its excellent product quality and diverse product line, which includes pneumatic and electric nailers, staplers, screw systems and compressors, as well as nails, staples, screws and specialty fasteners. KSIT’s manufacturing and marketing are concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, with products sold in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.senco.com.

