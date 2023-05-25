Semiconductor Etching Equipment Market is Expected to Accumulate a Value of US$ 21.7 Billion by Registering a CAGR of 7.6% in the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The semiconductor etching equipment market was valued at US$ 11.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 21.7 Bn by 2031. Extensive demand for plasma-based atomic layer etching techniques presents significant business opportunities for companies in the market.



Rapid incorporation of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) in the automotive, medical, electronic, communication, and defense industries is bolstering the applications of semiconductor etching equipment. Steady rate of adoption of high-performance chip in compact electronic devices in consumer and industrial applications is likely to fuel market development.

Continuous advancement in etching techniques is poised to boost production of semiconductor micro devices. Introduction of atomic layer etching as an advanced technique is an instance which has positively influenced the market dynamics.

Surge in R&D activities related to on-chip sensors for use in medical and healthcare applications is likely to drive demand for advanced etching methods among semiconductor companies. Significant advancements in dry etching methods are broadening market outlook. Considerable demand for advanced cleaning silicon wafer techniques is likely to accelerate market development.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 11.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 21.7 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 174 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Product Type, Etching Film Type, Application, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., DISCO Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, MKS Instruments, Panasonic Corporation, SAMCO Inc., SPTS Technologies Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited

Key Findings of Study

Steady Technological Advancement in Dry Etching Method : Rise in incorporation of power devices in a range of commercial and industrial applications is driving utilization of semiconductor etching equipment. Semiconductor companies are developing next-generation chips to meet the evolving requirements in 5G, IoT devices, and electric vehicles.



Extensive Usage in Semiconductor Foundries : Based on end-use, the foundry segment accounted for 58.2% market share in 2022. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031. Considerable production of power devices and MEMS in semiconductor foundries is likely to bolster the segment.



Key Drivers

Rapid pace of integration of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) in a range of electronic devices is a key driver of the semiconductor etching equipment market. Rise in demand for smart, mini electronic devices such as portable consumer gadgets is propelling application of semiconductor etching equipment in the manufacturing of chips used in these devices.



Extensive adoption of high-power devices in numerous industries is likely to bolster the semiconductor etching equipment market. Significant usage of these devices in the automotive, data centers, energy & utility, and industrial applications is anticipated to augment market growth.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. The region constituted 47.2% market share in 2022. Rapid expansion of the semiconductor manufacturing sector and rise in production of consumer electronics in the region are factors expected to propel the semiconductor etching equipment market in the region.

Surge in demand for mini-electronics in Asia, especially in China and Southeast Asian nations, is likely to drive utilization of semiconductor etching equipment.

The market in North America and Europe are anticipated to expand at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031. Extensive demand for chips in the automotive and consumer electronics industries is likely to offer sizable business growth for companies in the region.

Steady expansion of the semiconductor sector in developed countries in the region is likely to augment market size in the region in the near future.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is consolidated, with a few small-scale vendors accounting for majority stake in the market. Most key players are focusing on product innovation as a key strategy to consolidate their positions in the market.

Prominent companies operating in the semiconductor etching equipment market are

Advanced Energy Industries

Applied materials, Inc.

DISCO Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

MKS Instruments

Panasonic Corporation

SAMCO Inc.

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Segmentation

Type

Wet Etch Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

Product Type

High-density Etch Equipment

Low-density Etch Equipment

Etching Film Type

Conductor Etching

Dielectric Etching

Polysilicon Etching



Application

MEMS

Logic Devices

Memory

Logic ICs

End-user

Foundry

OEM

IDM



Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



