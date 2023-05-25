New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Advances in Senolytics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460348/?utm_source=GNW

Senolytics is a relatively new field of development that falls under the broad category of senotherapeutics, along with senomorphics and senostatics.



Although nascent, the field could address the root causes of most chronic conditions brought on by aging as it clears senescent cells that have ceased to multiply (and ideally are eliminated from the body) but remain metabolically active after a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) change, which leads to disease conditions.



The youngest baby boomers will be over the age of 65 in 2029, just 6 years away, which suggests an expanding economic burden related to this population, considering the cost of healthcare, caregivers, palliative care, health insurance, and other care-related activities.



This wave of baby boomers makes it essential to address chronic diseases at their onset through senotherapeutics, with senolytics being such a method.Senotherapeutic drug development suffered a few minor hiccups in the early days of research.



For instance, in 2020, one new drug failed at inception after investors had contributed significant funding.



However, constant research has resulted in a few possible opportunities that have rekindled interest in this area.



It is imperative to track developments in this space to understand the progress of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and other emerging opportunities.



This is a compelling space to watch for investments and research.



This research identifies the various drugs, modalities, development approaches, technology advancements, nutraceutical growth, opportunities for their translation to over-the counter (OTC) treatments, as well as the challenges that still require addressing.



In addition, the study highlights the immediate R&D needs and innovations likely to emerge in the next 5 years, and it sheds light on developments regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, licensing, funding, and opportunity areas for growth.

