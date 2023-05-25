Global RF Test Equipment Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799522/?utm_source=GNW

Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spectrum Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $950.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The RF Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$950.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 187 Featured)

- Anritsu Company

- B&K Precision Corporation

- Chroma ATE, Inc.

- Cobham PLC

- ERA Instruments

- EXFO, Inc.

- Fortive Corporation

- Freedom Communication Technologies

- Giga-Tronics Inc.

- Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (GW Instek)

- Infinite Electronics, Inc.

- Keysight Technologies, Inc.

- National Instruments Corporation

- Prisma Telecom Testing Srl

- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

- Saluki Technology

- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

- Teradyne, Inc.

- Viavi Solutions, Inc.

- Yokogawa Electric Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799522/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Indispensable Role of RF in Wireless Communications &

Networking Provides the Foundation for the Growth of RF

Compliance Testing

Growing Investments Pumped Into Building Wireless

Infrastructure for Communications & Networking Opens New

Opportunities for RF Products and Solutions & Their

Performance Testing: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competition

RF Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Application of Wireless Technologies in Automobiles

Spurs Demand for RF Testing in the Automotive End-Use Sector

RF Testing Becomes the Basis for Developing Safe, Reliable,

High Performance Automotive V2X Solutions: Global Market for

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) (In US$ Million) for

Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Expanding 5G Ecosystem Deepens the Need for 5G Radio Frequency

Testing & Compliance

Rapid Penetration of 5G Is Poised to Unveil a Plethora of

Opportunities for RF Testing of 5G Enabled Products & Services

Designed for Myriad Applications: Global 5G Contribution to

Global GDP (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Year 2030

Professional Audio System OEMs Take to RF Testing. Here?s Why

A Strong Market for Audio Systems Focused on Performance Leads

OEMs to Focus on RF Testing of Audio Systems: Global Market

for Professional Audio Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years

2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Strong Outlook for Consumer Electronics Drives Demand for RF

Test Equipment

OEMs Focus on Leveraging the Strong Demand for Consumer

Electronics With Safe & Reliable Product Offerings Steps Up

the Importance of RF Testing in the Production Stage: Global

Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years

2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

As Drones Grow in Demand, a Parallel Opportunity Opens for RF

Testing of Drones

Growing Ubiquity of Drones Translates Into Increased

Opportunity & Need for Drone RF Testing: Global Market for UAV

Drones (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur

Opportunities for the Growth of RF Test Equipment

The Much Awaited Recovery of the Commercial Aviation Sector

From the Pandemic to Spur Opportunities for All in the

Aerospace Supply Chain Including Component Suppliers & Their

Partners: Global Aviation Sector Service Revenues (In US$

Billion) for Years 2018 through 2024

As the New Era of Smart Weapons Dawns, So Does an Exciting

Period of Opportunity for RF Testing

Putting Smart Weapons to Test, Including the RF Test, is the

Only Way to Ensure Their Performance & Safety: Global Market

for Smart Weapons (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and

2027

: Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global

Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for RF Testing of

Military Weapons and Communication Products: Military

Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Growing IoT Connected Devices Drives the Need for RF Testing of

IoT Devices

Growing IOT Ecosystems Throws the Spotlight on RF Testing of

IOT Devices: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years

2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Opportunities Abound for Testing of RFID Equipment

Growing Use of RFID Technology Strengthens the Business Case

for RF Testing of RFID Tags & Readers: Global Market for RFID

Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

and 2031

RF Test Equipment Manufacturers Look to Integrating AI into

Their Offerings. Here?s Why



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World RF Test Equipment Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Oscilloscopes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Oscilloscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Spectrum Analyzers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Spectrum Analyzers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Signal Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Signal Generators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Signal Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Network Analyzers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Network Analyzers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Benchtop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Benchtop by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Benchtop by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rackmount by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Rackmount by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Rackmount by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

RF Test Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers,

Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Type -

Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network

Analyzers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oscilloscopes,

Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Form Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable

and Modular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Form

Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable and Modular Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by Form

Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Rackmount, Portable and Modular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers,

Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Type -

Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network

Analyzers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oscilloscopes,

Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Form Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable

and Modular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Form

Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable and Modular Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Rackmount, Portable and Modular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers,

Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Type -

Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network

Analyzers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oscilloscopes,

Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Form Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable

and Modular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Form

Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable and Modular Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Rackmount, Portable and Modular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers,

Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Type -

Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network

Analyzers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oscilloscopes,

Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Form Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable

and Modular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Form

Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable and Modular Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Rackmount, Portable and Modular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

RF Test Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers,

Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Type -

Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network

Analyzers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oscilloscopes,

Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Form Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable

and Modular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Form

Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable and Modular Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Rackmount, Portable and Modular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers,

Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Type -

Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network

Analyzers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oscilloscopes,

Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by Form Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable

and Modular - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by Form

Factor - Benchtop, Rackmount, Portable and Modular Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Form Factor - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Rackmount, Portable and Modular for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Test Equipment by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RF Test Equipment by Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers,

Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for RF Test Equipment by

Type - Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators,

Network Analyzers and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for RF Test Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oscilloscopes,

Spectrum Analyzers, Signal Generators, Network Analyzers and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799522/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________