Global RF Test Equipment Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spectrum Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $950.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The RF Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$950.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.4 Million by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Indispensable Role of RF in Wireless Communications &
Networking Provides the Foundation for the Growth of RF
Compliance Testing
Growing Investments Pumped Into Building Wireless
Infrastructure for Communications & Networking Opens New
Opportunities for RF Products and Solutions & Their
Performance Testing: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competition
RF Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Application of Wireless Technologies in Automobiles
Spurs Demand for RF Testing in the Automotive End-Use Sector
RF Testing Becomes the Basis for Developing Safe, Reliable,
High Performance Automotive V2X Solutions: Global Market for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) (In US$ Million) for
Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
Expanding 5G Ecosystem Deepens the Need for 5G Radio Frequency
Testing & Compliance
Rapid Penetration of 5G Is Poised to Unveil a Plethora of
Opportunities for RF Testing of 5G Enabled Products & Services
Designed for Myriad Applications: Global 5G Contribution to
Global GDP (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Year 2030
Professional Audio System OEMs Take to RF Testing. Here?s Why
A Strong Market for Audio Systems Focused on Performance Leads
OEMs to Focus on RF Testing of Audio Systems: Global Market
for Professional Audio Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years
2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
Strong Outlook for Consumer Electronics Drives Demand for RF
Test Equipment
OEMs Focus on Leveraging the Strong Demand for Consumer
Electronics With Safe & Reliable Product Offerings Steps Up
the Importance of RF Testing in the Production Stage: Global
Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years
2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
As Drones Grow in Demand, a Parallel Opportunity Opens for RF
Testing of Drones
Growing Ubiquity of Drones Translates Into Increased
Opportunity & Need for Drone RF Testing: Global Market for UAV
Drones (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027
Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur
Opportunities for the Growth of RF Test Equipment
The Much Awaited Recovery of the Commercial Aviation Sector
From the Pandemic to Spur Opportunities for All in the
Aerospace Supply Chain Including Component Suppliers & Their
Partners: Global Aviation Sector Service Revenues (In US$
Billion) for Years 2018 through 2024
As the New Era of Smart Weapons Dawns, So Does an Exciting
Period of Opportunity for RF Testing
Putting Smart Weapons to Test, Including the RF Test, is the
Only Way to Ensure Their Performance & Safety: Global Market
for Smart Weapons (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and
2027
: Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global
Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for RF Testing of
Military Weapons and Communication Products: Military
Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)
Growing IoT Connected Devices Drives the Need for RF Testing of
IoT Devices
Growing IOT Ecosystems Throws the Spotlight on RF Testing of
IOT Devices: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years
2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Opportunities Abound for Testing of RFID Equipment
Growing Use of RFID Technology Strengthens the Business Case
for RF Testing of RFID Tags & Readers: Global Market for RFID
Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029
and 2031
RF Test Equipment Manufacturers Look to Integrating AI into
Their Offerings. Here?s Why
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global RF Test Equipment Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030
Global RF Test Equipment Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RF Test Equipment estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
