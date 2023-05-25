New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Vehicle Outlook 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460343/?utm_source=GNW

Connected vehicles is one of the most technologically advanced domains in the automotive industry with far-reaching impacts.



The Global Connected Vehicles Outlook 2023 provides insights into:

• Upcoming technologies, features, services, and trends

• The 2022 market scenario and global and regional predictions for 2023, highlighting selected industry best practices

• The market by region (North America, Brazil, Europe, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of the World)

• Challenges that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected vehicle space

• Participants in different areas of the ecosystem, such as connected services, human-machine interface, connectivity, and navigationFrost & Sullivan interviewed thought leaders from original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, technology and telecommunications providers, and other diverse yet related stakeholders.



We forecast the connected vehicle market based on three types of connectivity: smartphone, tethered, and embedded.



Notably, the study examines the growth opportunities available to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers in the connected cars space for the next few years.

Author: Manish Menon

