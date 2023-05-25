Global Health and Fitness Club Market Size is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% to Reach US$ 125.23 Billion By 2030 | Custom Market Insights Study

Austin, TX, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Health and Fitness Club Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Service Type (Membership Fees, Total Admission Fees, Personal Training & Instruction Service, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Health and Fitness Club Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 83.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 88.50 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 125.23 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

A health and fitness club are a physical space where fitness freak people invest and spend money to meet their health benefits. It includes exercise equipment, machinery, a trainer, and among other fitness stuff. These clubs are organized with workout areas, functional and circuit training, yoga & meditation, indoor running tracks, and others.

The young generation and millennials are more conscious regarding their physical, mental, and spiritual health, so the health and fitness club market is growing rapidly.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Health and Fitness Club Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=22453

Market Dynamics.

Drivers.

Growing market trends regarding healthy lifestyle

Increasing consumption of sugar, and other fast food in turn leads to an increase in the number of Obese people, and most often people, are being diagnosed with high blood pressure, diabetes, and many other diseases. These factors will attract millennials to join fitness clubs, gyms, and other ongoing health-related activities. This is anticipated to increase the overall demand for the health and fitness club market during the forecast period.

Restraints.

High production cost

High production and installation costs are expected to hamper the health and fitness club market. In addition, key factors such as outdated infrastructure, and a lack of skilled and professional trainers are limiting the market growth. These factors are anticipated to dampen the market in the upcoming years.

Request a Customized Copy of the Health and Fitness Club Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=22453

Opportunities.

Growing physiotherapist and orthopaedics department

Furthermore, the rise in cases of orthopaedics department has driven the physiotherapist, which in turn leads to a rise in the health and fitness club market in upcoming years. Moreover, several physicians opt for health and fitness clubs due to their quick monitoring and health benefits.

In response to this, the growing awareness related to good health and the rapid shift in the healthy lifestyle has increased the consumer purchasing power in fitness equipment. These factors are anticipated to enhance the overall demand for the health and fitness club market during the forecast period; thus, offering the most lucrative opportunities.

Challenges.

Preferences for E-health trends

Over the forecast period, the health and fitness club will hamper its growth rate due to increased dependency on self-operated eHealth platforms, and government initiatives for promoting digital health programs are the potential restraints impeding the overall growth of the health and fitness club market.

(A free sample of the Health and Fitness Club report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the Health and Fitness Club report sample has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Health and Fitness Club Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/





Report Highlights.

Depending upon the service type, the health and fitness club is segmented membership fees, total admission fees, personal training & instruction service, and others.

The membership fees segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total share of 16.87%. This is because the latest launch of attractive fitness equipment has captured the overall market share and will escalate the demand for health and fitness clubs during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the dominant health and fitness club market region, with a total share of 28.67%.

Rising awareness about healthy lifestyles will likely boost the market during the forecast period. An increase in well-established fitness clubs in the U.S. has increased the potential sales of the market. Moreover, the number of adults aged between 20 and 64 years, which is the largest gym-going demographic, has increased, spurring demand for gym memberships in the recent past in the United States. As a result, many baby boomers are expected to sign up for health club memberships as they become more health-conscious with age.

Most multipurpose health/fitness facilities offer a wide variety of speciality exercise services, equipment, and programs designed to encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to participate in regular exercise. Such initiatives are driving the health and fitness club market in the United States. Some examples are LA Fitness Irvine and Life Time Fitness Chanhassen.

Request a Customized Copy of the Health and Fitness Club Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

In addition, the U.S. has witnessed high growth in the gym and equipment field. For instance, according to an article published by IBIS World in July 2022, the gym, health & fitness clubs industry is expected to grow by $32.0 bn in 2022. These factors are projected to enhance the overall demand for the health and fitness club market in the North American region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Health and Fitness Club market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Health and Fitness Club market forward?

What are the Health and Fitness Club Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Health and Fitness Club Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Health and Fitness Club market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 78.0 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 125.23 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 83.24 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Service Type (Membership Fees, Total Admission Fees, Personal Training & Instruction Service, Others), and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Health and Fitness Club Market, segmented by Service Type

Depending upon the type, the health and fitness club market is segmented into membership fees, total admission fees, personal training & instruction service, and others.

The membership fees segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total share of 16.87%. This is attributed to the fact that the latest launch of attractive fitness equipment has captured the overall market share and escalated the demand for health and fitness clubs during the forecast period.

Request a Customized Copy of the Health and Fitness Club Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

Furthermore, an increase in the global population, rising disposable income among people, and adoption of membership fees among people are driving the overall membership fees-based segment. Health and fitness club equipment is driving the market owing to its efficiency and accuracy with advanced software solution has boosted the market growth in the upcoming years.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Health and Fitness Club Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Service Type (Membership Fees, Total Admission Fees, Personal Training & Instruction Service, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

Key Players

Planet Fitness Inc.

Crunch Fitness

UFC GYM

Two Sports International Holdings Inc.

Gold’s Gym International Inc.

Equinox Holdings Inc.

The Bay Club Company

Self Esteen Brands LLC

LTF Holdings Inc.

Goodlife Fitness.

Others

Key Findings:

On the basis of the service type segment, membership fee type service is expected to grow with a total share of 16.87%.

On the basis of region, the North American region is expected to hold 28.67% of the total share during the forecast period.

Key Development:

In May 2021, Planet Fitness and IFIT Company entered into a strategic partnership to increase the number of footfalls and announced a minority investment in iFIT, a leading global health and fitness technology company that develops and sells interactive software, content, and equipment. This strategic partnership has driven the company’s fitness equipment during the forecast period.

In March 2019, Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced a strategic collaboration with Kohl’s to open up to 10 Planet Fitness stores adjacent to select Kohl’s stores. This strategic collaboration has widened Planet fitness’s product portfolio in the U.S.

In 2019, the Metro Detroit franchise expanded its new branch named Crunch Fitness gym in Waterford Township in the United States. It is the company’s fifth fitness center to be set up, after its other branches in Farmington Hills, Dearborn, Taylor, and Westland. This strategic business expansion is expected to increase the demand for fitness equipment.

In November 2018, The Bay Club Company entered into strategic collaborations with Leisure Sports, Inc. to ramp up its revenue figures. This strategic collaboration has positively impacted the Bay Club Company’s product portfolio in the upcoming years.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Health and Fitness Club Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Salon Market : Salon Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Hair Care Salon Services, Nail Care Salon Services, Skin Care Salon Services), By End User (Salon Services for Men, Salon Services for Women), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Spas and Beauty Salons Market : Spas and Beauty Salons Market Size, Trends and Insights By Spa Service (Day Spas, Club Spas, Medical Spas, Destination Spas, Mineral Spring’S Spa, Resort and Hotel Spas), By Salon Service (Hair, Skin, Nail, Others), By End User (Men, Women), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Running Shoe Market : Running Shoe Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Gender (Men, Women, Kids), By Product (Treadmill, Road, Trail, Mud, Snow), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Kids Bicycle Market : Kids Bicycle Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Conventional, Battery-operated), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Cycling Helmet Market : Cycling Helmet Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Road Helmets, Sports Helmets, MTB Helmets), By Application (Sports/Adventure, Daily Transportation), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Segments covered in the report

By Service Type

Membership Fees

Total Admission Fees

Personal Training & Instruction Service

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Health and Fitness Club Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Health and Fitness Club Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Health and Fitness Club Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Health and Fitness Club Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Health and Fitness Club Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Health and Fitness Club Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Health and Fitness Club Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Health and Fitness Club Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Health and Fitness Club Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Health and Fitness Club Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Health and Fitness Club Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Health and Fitness Club Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Health and Fitness Club Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

Reasons to Purchase Health and Fitness Club Market Report

Health and Fitness Club Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Health and Fitness Club Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Health and Fitness Club Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Health and Fitness Club Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Health and Fitness Club market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Health and Fitness Club market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Health and Fitness Club market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Health and Fitness Club market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Health and Fitness Club industry.

Managers in the Health and Fitness Club sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Health and Fitness Club market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Health and Fitness Club products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Health and Fitness Club Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/