Research Capital to Acquire M Partners Inc.

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Capital Corporation and M Partners Inc. announced today that they have entered into an agreement whereby Research Capital will acquire 100% of M Partners Inc. This acquisition harnesses the strength of both businesses and further fuels Research Capital to continue to lead as one of Canada’s largest and most compelling independent financial services firms. The combination is scheduled to be completed on June 30, 2023 at which time Research Capital and M Partners will be amalgamated.



“I am very excited about the benefits of this combination for our clients” said Steven Isenberg, CEO of M Partners. “Research Capital’s strong capital base, research capabilities and broad distribution will greatly expand our offering to issuers, while maintaining the independence and wide product shelf to serve our retail and institutional clients.”

Patrick Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Research Capital, said “We have known and respected Steve and his colleagues at M Partners for many years and are delighted they will be joining our team.”

Upon the amalgamation, the client accounts of M Partners will be transferred to Research Capital. Steven Isenberg will become Managing Director, Investment Banking and will join the board of Research Capital.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

For more information about Research Capital go to www.researchcapital.com

Geoffrey Whitlam, President, Research Capital Corporation (416-860-7641)

Steven Isenberg, Chief Executive Officer, M Partners Inc. (416-399-2324)