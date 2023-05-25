CheapOair Shares Memorial Day 2023 Most In-Demand Travel Destinations

New York, New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans prepare to enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend, leading online travel agency CheapOair sheds some light on where air travel passengers are heading this year.

Per booking data on travel happening between May 25 and June 1, the Top10 Booked Destinations for US Domestic, 2023 are revealed. The list demonstrates the ongoing attraction of some US top cities:

New York City

Orlando

Las Vegas

Dallas

Atlanta

Los Angeles

Chicago

Washington DC

Denver

Houston

The lure of destinations with a reputation for entertainment is strong, and CheapOair reports regular demand for locations such as Las Vegas, Orlando, and New York City. In addition, consumers continue to embrace the “fly and drive” itinerary, as evidenced by the notable increase is searches for rental car related terms observed in the last 30 days. Overall demand for car rental bookings industry-wide is reported to have increased upwards of 30% when compared to 2022 numbers.

Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the travel technology company that operates leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel comments, “2023 has been a great year for travel, and we are seeing increased demand across the board. We’re looking forward to a robust summer travel season.”

