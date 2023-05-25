American Veteran Properties Recognized As Veteran Owned Business Of The Year By American Legion

Hinesville, GA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Legion’s first district of Georgia recognized real estate company, American Veteran Properties (AVP) as 2023’s veteran owned business of the year. The American Legion’s mission is to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, military, and communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness and its vision is "The American Legion: Veterans Strengthening America.” This aligns with AVP’s mission to help military families enjoy homeownership and build financial security.

Founder and CEO, Eric Lukkarinen, is a veteran who builds career opportunities for other veterans who are uniquely positioned to understand the challenges and needs of military families, especially regarding military PCS/relocations. AVP was founded in 2021 with a commitment to support and encourage responsible home buying. The company has an expertise in military real estate sales with use of VA loan packages and overall income-producing real estate management.

“We are honored to have been selected as the American Legion’s first district Veteran Owned Business of the Year,” Lukkarinen said. “We did not seek out this award and to be recognized by such a respected organization as the American Legion is a real endorsement of our success in employing and working with military families to improve their quality of life.”

American Veteran Properties advocates for the military community and is working with Representative Buddy Carter to generate support for AVP’s campaign to increase Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) in Hinesville as there is a significant discrepancy between current BAH and the cost of housing for families. This advocacy campaign is encouraging military families who are struggling to find affordable housing to contact AVP at sales@americanveteranproperties.com.

American Veteran Properties offers the highest quality advice and support for military members to make the best decision for themselves and their families, in addition to helping military members enjoy responsible homeownership while building and growing personal wealth and serving anyone that supports the military and employment for veterans. For more information, please visit www.legion.org or www.americanveteranproperties.com

