Ethoxylates Market is to Reach Over US$ 32.8 Billion in 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Ethoxylate Market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, the global ethoxylate market is expected to exceed a value of US$ 32.8 billion by 2031. The market was valued at over US$ 19.0 billion in 2022.



The increasing consumption of ethoxylates in various industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemical, textile & chemicals is expected to drive the growth of the ethoxylates market during the forecast period. Ethoxylates are used as foaming and wetting agents in cosmetics & detergents.

Increasing awareness about personal hygiene and increased use of cleaning and sanitizing products boost the sales of the ethoxylates market during the forecast period. Increasing application of ethoxylates in shampoos, and detergents, owing to their foaming properties, propel the market growth. Ethoxylates are used in ointment in pharmaceuticals.

The increasing consumer spending on personal care and cosmetics products, changing lifestyles and increased disposable income has fueled the demand for ethoxylates in the personal care industry. Ethoxylates are also used as surfactants in dying, scouring, and lubrication in the textile industry due to their high solubility and emulsifying character.

Increasing consumer inclination towards low foam detergents and increasing application of alcohol ethoxylates owing to the increased sentimental concerns and increased use of eco-friendly products are the major factor boosting the ethoxylates market growth.

Increasing environmental concerns have led to the use of eco-friendly alternatives. Bio-based ethoxylates and ethoxylates derived from renewable sources are gaining popularity.

Increasing investment by market players in research & development activities, and increasing application of detergents in the residential & industrial sectors further expands the ethoxylates market during the forecast period

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the ethoxylates market is forecast to reach US$ 20.1 billion

By product, the alcohol ethoxylates segment is expected to account for key market share in 2023

Detergent segment to remain popular due to the ethoxylates being highly utilized in soaps, and detergents.

Based on end-use, the household & personal care segment is expected to lead the ethoxylates market

North America is projected to be the lucrative market for ethoxylates



Ethoxylates Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increasing demand for cleaning agents and detergents products, owing to the increasing standard of living to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Increasing the application of ethoxylates in different agrochemicals such as herbicides, and fungicides offers an opportunity for market expansion.

Technological innovation and an increase in demand for eco-friendly and bio based ethoxylates derived from natural sources accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Ethoxylates Market - Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for ethoxylates due to their increasing application in various industries as surfactants, emulsifiers, wetting agents, and dispersants. The presence of end-use industries and increasing demand for eco-friendly surfactant fuels the market for ethoxylates.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest share of the ethoxylates market in 2023. The growing pharmaceutical and household personal care industries in the region. The presence of manufacturing industries in China and India also generates demand for ethoxylates in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global ethoxylate market report:

Lubrizol Corporation

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant Corporation

SABIC

SEPPIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Solvay

Saibaba Surfactants Pvt Ltd

Tristar Intermediates

Ethox Chemicals, LLC

Rimpro India

Others



The key ethoxylates market players are engaged in regulatory approvals, the launch of new products, and new and strategic collaborations. Some specific developments are as follows:

On December 15, 2022 - Clariant is set to expand its Care Chemicals facility in Daya Bay, Huizhou, China, to boost its support for pharmaceutical, personal care, home care, and industrial application customers.

is set to expand its Care Chemicals facility in Daya Bay, Huizhou, China, to boost its support for pharmaceutical, personal care, home care, and industrial application customers. In October 2022 - BASF and Hannong Chemicals announced to establish a production joint venture for the commercial production of non-ionic surfactants in Asia Pacific

Ethoxylates Market: Key Segments

Product

Alcohol Ethoxylates

Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

Ethyl Easter Ethoxylates

Glyceride Ethoxylates

Others

Function

Cleaning Agent

Emulsifying Agent

Wetting Agents

Others

Application

Face Cream

Lotion

Detergent

Shampoo

Sunscreen

Pharmaceutical Ointment

Cleaning Solution

Herbicides

Insecticides

Others

End Use

Household & Personal Care

Institutional & Industrial Cleaning

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Textile

Chemicals

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



