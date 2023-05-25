Ensurge Micropower ASA – Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 24 May 2023 regarding the Annual General Meeting held on the same day, where all proposals on the agenda were approved by the shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting approved the issuance of 37,211,424 incentive subscription rights in the Company to the newly elected Chair of the Board, Terje Rogne, who is a primary insider. Of the subscription rights granted, 1/3 vest immediately (but will not be exercisable until after 12 months), 1/3 vest and becomes exercisable after 12 months, and the last 1/3 vest and becomes exercisable after 24 months. The Annual General Meeting resolved how the exercise price per subscription right shall be determined, however, such exercise price is undetermined at this time. The subscription rights expire on 24 May 2028.

Please see the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions.

Contact

Mark Newman - CEO

E-mail: mark.newman@ensurge.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment