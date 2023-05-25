Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q2 Common Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) announces its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.20 per share payable on June 30, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023.



