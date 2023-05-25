Cingulate to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced it will participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California, on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.



Cingulate Chairman & CEO Shane J. Schaffer is scheduled to present a company overview on June 6th at 9:30 a.m. PST. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of Cingulate’s corporate site at www.cingulate.com.

Cingulate’s lead Phase 3 candidate, CTx-1301, is a novel, investigational treatment being developed as a true, once-daily stimulant medication for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In addition to the Company’s initial focus on the $22bn ADHD market, Cingulate is identifying other indications, such as anxiety, where it’s PTR™ technology may be effectively utilized.

To arrange a meeting with Cingulate, please contact your LD Micro representative, or Cingulate investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of neurological disorders, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR™ technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

