nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Presentation: Friday, June 2, at 9:00 a.m. ET

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, June 6, at 1:40 p.m. ET

BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, June 7, at 11:40 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Presentation: Monday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company’s Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Harrison Masters

nCino

+1 910.734.7743

Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathryn Cook

nCino

+1 919.691.4206

Kathryn.cook@ncino.com