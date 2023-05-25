Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Albert J. Evans to Board of Directors

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (Mid Penn) (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Albert J. (BJ) Evans to its Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2023.



Mr. Evans is the President of Fanelli, Evans & Patel, P.C., and has been a trial attorney for 30 years. He is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and is a board member of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association. He has also served on the boards of Riverview Financial and the Union Bank and Trust Company.

Mid Penn Chair, President, and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi stated, “We are thrilled to welcome BJ to our Board of Directors. I am confident that his professional experience combined with his community involvement will make a tremendous impact on our Board.”

Mr. Evans earned a bachelor’s degree from Colby College and a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law. He is an engaged member of his community and serves as a eucharistic minister in his church, is a board member of the Schuylkill YMCA, and is an officer of the Schuylkill Little League.

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Evans said, “It is an honor to join the Board of Mid Penn and I look forward to working with the management team and the other members of the Board.”

About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and MPB Financial Services, LLC, a provider of specialized investment strategies, insurance, and planning services to individuals, families, and businesses. Mid Penn operates retail locations in counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Central New Jersey, has total assets of approximately $5 billion, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.

