ArrowMark Partners’ Closes Fourth Fund Vintage Dedicated to Regulatory Capital Relief Investments with $1.1 Billion in Commitments

DENVER, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Partners (“ArrowMark”), a privately-held investment management firm, announced the close of its’ fourth dedicated regulatory capital relief fund vintage, Global Opportunity Fund IV (“Fund IV”), raising $1.1 billion of capital commitments in the commingled fund and related fund of one vehicles from a diverse range of investors, including U.S. public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, Taft-Hartley plans, multi-family offices and high net worth individuals.



In line with the prior vintages, Fund IV seeks to generate income-driven returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of regulatory capital relief securities, which are transactions issued by banks to optimize capital levels, reduce balance sheet concentrations, manage lending capacity, and respond to regulatory and/or accounting changes. As one of the largest and longest-tenured investors in the asset class, ArrowMark has invested in 89 distinct regulatory capital relief transactions representing approximately $6.5 billion of original par amount over the last 13 years.

“The closing of Fund IV is a significant milestone for the firm and a testament to the team’s partnerships with global bank issuers and our fundamental, research-driven approach to sourcing and structuring investments in the asset class,” said Kaelyn Abrell, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager. “We are grateful for the continued confidence in the ArrowMark team and believe the risk and return profile of regulatory capital relief stands out in the current environment given the combination of high potential income generation and historical resilience during periods of macroeconomic and capital market volatility.”

About ArrowMark Partners

ArrowMark Partners is a privately held and employed-owned investment management firm founded in 2007 and has $22.01 billion in assets under management on behalf of a broad array of institutional clients and professional asset allocators. Unified by a fundamental, research-driven philosophy and integrated investment platform, we focus on niche and less efficient market segments across public and private credit and equity, leveraged loans, and middle-market commercial real estate finance, where our size, agility, and specialized expertise can deliver differentiated investing outcomes for clients.

APT001509

Data as of 3/31/2023. 1CRE AUM includes real estate related assets originated and/or currently managed or advised by ArrowMark or its affiliate.

ArrowMark Partners is a trade name for ArrowMark Colorado Holdings, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Marketing Agent is ALPS Distributors Inc.

Contact:

ir@arrowmarkpartners.com



