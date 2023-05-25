Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 30, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 24, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Carolyn D. Anglin 99,913,855 96.25 3,894,273 3.75 J. Brian Kynoch 103,763,225 99.96 44,903 0.04 Pierre Lebel 99,417,392 95.77 4,390,736 4.23 Larry G. Moeller 103,763,183 99.96 44,945 0.04 Janine North 103,762,932 99.96 45,196 0.04 James P. Veitch 103,763,345 99.96 44,783 0.04 Edward A. Yurkowski 99,769,000 96.11 4,039,128 3.89

A total of 104,210,273 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 67.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

