Kia Canada advances Canadians’ EV education with brand-new Electric Vehicle Inspiration Centre

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to showcase its commitment to electrification through its Plan S strategy, Kia Canada has unveiled its second Electric Vehicle Inspiration Centre (EVIC) in the country. Designed to inspire and educate the public on Kia’s electrified vehicles, the Electric Vehicle Inspiration Centres are a place to educate and engage the public on making the switch to an electric vehicle with the help of specialized EV advisors, and test drive vehicles.



The brand’s first EVIC opened its doors to the public in Vancouver in 2021. This newest facility, owned by La Force Kia Group in Québec City hosted local media and dignitaries to mark its official grand opening last evening.

“Kia understands the importance of educating the public when it comes to electric vehicles,” says Elias El-Achhab, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kia Canada. “These centres are designed to be a place where the public can test our different types of electric vehicles, while learning about charging infrastructure, government incentives and the savings associated with EV ownership. It truly is a place where the public can learn about the EV lifestyle in a relaxed environment.”

Inspiring Canadians to go electric

The Québec EVIC is a collaboration between Kia Canada and La Force Kia Group, a dealer group which includes Kia Québec, Kia Ste-Foy and Kia Val-Bélair dealerships.

At both locations (BC or Québec), visitors can book an interactive tour and will be guided through the facilities by an eVisor - an experienced EV educator. Guests will learn about:

The benefits of electric vehicles

The different types of electric vehicles

An orientation on EV chargers and the charging speed offered by each level

How to navigate public charging networks

The history and future of mobility technology

Associated savings of owning an EV, including available government incentives

The tours conclude with an opportunity to test drive a Kia EV.

The future is electric

Currently the brand offers five electrified models including the EV6, Niro EV/PHEV, Soul EV as well as the Sportage and Sorento PHEV. The EV9, Kia’s all-new fully electric three-row SUV is expected to be available later this year.

“Kia Canada is introducing seven all-new plug-in hybrid or dedicated electric models by 2025, and with greater choice comes greater opportunity for learning,” continues El-Achhab. “Kia is committed to an electric future and that includes inspiring consumers to make the shift.”

Book an EV tour

Québec’s brand-new Electric Inspiration Centre is located at 1540 Rue Cyrille-Duquet, Québec, QC G1N 2E5. Visitors are welcomed at the centre Monday through to Saturday. More information can be found here.

Vancouver’s Electric Inspiration Centre is located at 1778 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6J 4T3 and tours with eVisors are available seven days a week. More information can be found here.

