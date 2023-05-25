Sutter Home Properties - "We Buy Houses in Amarillo, TX, As Is and All Cash"

Amarillo, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo, Texas -

Sutter Home Properties is buying homes in Amarillo, TX, and nearby areas as is, with fast and fair cash offers and quick closing times.

Property owners usually have a choice between three options when selling a home. First, homeowners can go the traditional route and list the property with a real estate agent. Second, homeowners can choose to make an FSBO (For Sale by Owner) sale if they already have a buyer lined up. Finally, the third option is to sell to a cash home buyer such as Sutter Home Properties.

“If you don’t already have someone to sell to, FSBO sales can be stressful and time-consuming,” says Stephen Sutter, the owner of Sutter Home Properties. “Then, if you choose to list with an agent, prepare for a lot of work and waiting. According to the Spring 2023 statistics from Realtor.com, the median days on the market in the United States for real estate is 54 days. You will also have to perform several repairs and renovations to make your home attractive to potential buyers.”

Sutter Home Properties has worked for years to cut the lengthy and arduous process of selling a home in Amarillo down significantly. The company buys houses as-is and can present a fair, market-researched all-cash offer within 24 hours of inquiry. Selling with the Amarillo cash home buyer gives Texas homeowners the flexibility to pick the date they want to close, which can be as little as 7 days, and save precious time that they may not have.

“There can be several reasons why you would want to skip the wait that comes with having your home listed by a real estate agent,” says Stephen. “Whether you are trying to avoid foreclosure, facing a divorce, moving to start a new life, have liens on the property, or have trouble paying the mortgage, sometimes you just need to recoup your investment as fast as possible. You may have also inherited a home and you might not have the time or interest to wait for it to get sold. Regardless of your reasons, working with us will ensure that your property sale closes quickly, and the money reaches you in a matter of days. Find out more at We buy houses Amrillo.”

Sutter Home Properties pays all the closing costs for property transactions and promises no extra costs or hidden fees. Property owners also get a chance to save the money that would have, otherwise, been charged by a real estate agent as the company levies no fees and no commissions. For context, the NAR (National Association of Realtors) estimates that homeowners typically pay 5-6% of the home sale price in commissions.

“We also don’t require you to make any repairs on your property,” Stephen continues. “We consider your home as-is to arrive at our no-obligation offer. If the property is not in good condition, you might get a smaller offer, but you won’t need to handle any of the repairs or restoration yourself. You can even leave behind any unwanted items, and we’ll haul them off at no extra charge. This is especially relevant if you have bad tenants that you don’t want to deal with. We take care of all the paperwork leaving you free to move on with a healthy chunk of change to your name.”

Amarillo homeowners have shared their appreciation of the services offered by Sutter Home Properties in several reviews. One testimonial says, “Stephen has been easy to work with and followed through with his end of the bargain like he said he would. I would recommend him to anyone of my friends and family next time they need to sell a property.” Another Amarillo homeowner talks about their expedited experience by saying, “Sold my house, as is, and got my money in just 3 days!”

Readers searching online for “Sell My House Fast Amarillo” can contact Sutter Home Properties at (806) 414-5983 to get a no-obligation offer on their home.

