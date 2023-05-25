Preferred House Buyers - "We Buy Houses As Is with Fair Cash Offers in Conroe, TX"

Tomball, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomball, Texas -

Preferred House Buyers is helping homeowners in Conroe and other communities surrounding Houston, TX, sell their properties fast and hassle-free.

The Houston cash home buyer buys properties of all types and sizes, as is. Regardless of whether the property is in poor condition, Preferred House Buyers gives homeowners in Houston a fair cash offer that reflects the current state of their assets. The company takes into consideration every relevant detail when making the offer including the location of the property and estimated market value based on similar homes that have been sold in the same neighborhood.

“It is also much less work to sell to us than hiring and following the instructions of a real estate agent,” says Ray Hunt from Preferred House Buyers. “Listing a home on MLS and waiting for potential buyers to show interest is a long process. You may also need to perform essential repairs and stage the property for scheduled visits. It is just too much effort for some that you may not have the time or inclination for. If you are in the same boat, we urge you to give our office a call and ask for our free no-obligation cash offer.”

Selling with an agent also racks up scores of tiny commissions and fees that are relative to the sale price of the home and can quickly add up. Generally, sellers are required to pay around 6% to their agent and 2% as closing costs. Moreover, sellers may also owe up to 15% in inspection and financing contingencies if the sale falls through. Finally, it can take around 90 days for the real estate agent to find a buyer for the home and one or two more months before the transaction is closed.

“When you choose to sell your Houston property with Preferred House Buyers,” Ray continues, “we pay all the costs. That means no commissions, fees, or closing costs are borne by you. Our cash offers are also immediate. After we complete our initial thorough inspection in a single visit and analyze your property based on our real estate expertise, we will provide you with a cash offer that you are free to mull over. Once you are ready to accept, we can close the transaction in as little as 7 days. It doesn’t get any easier than this. Call us today to find out why Preferred House Buyers are the cash home buyers Conroe residents have come to trust.”

Ray’s assurances are backed by his years of proven experience. A licensed Realtor with Keller Williams, he has been in the industry for over 20 years. He has also previously launched a real estate club, hosted a successful real estate radio show for 7 years, had a television informational real estate show, has spoken at many real estate seminars, was featured in the Houston Business Journal for helping investors find single-family houses, and owned a HomeVestors of America franchise.

Houston homeowners have not shied away from letting their approval of Ray Hunt, and the rest of the team at Preferred House Buyers, known. One testimonial says, “Ray completely met and even exceeded our expectations with our house. He was always very prompt in his communication, and we felt very comfortable working with him! He was very experienced and answered all our questions in detail. We feel very fortunate to have had him helping us. Highly recommend!”

Another homeowner writes, “Ray was amazing! He took time out of his busy schedule to assist with the small things with us which in my opinion are always even more important. He made sure to alert us every week of what was going on throughout the entire process! He was EXCELLENT. His knowledge of everything and every question we had was outstanding! Thank you, Ray, for your excellent service! We truly appreciate and may God bless you!”

Homeowners searching online for “We Buy Houses Conroe” can reach out to Preferred House Buyers at (713) 204-7838 to get started.

