[Latest Report] Male Infertility Market Set for Rapid Expansion: CAGR of 5.0% and Estimated Value of 6.7 billion by 2032"-BY PMI

Covina, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Male Infertility refers to the inability of a man to impregnate a women resulting in difficulties or inability to conceive a child. Infertility affects both men and women and it is estimated that male factors contribute to approximately 40-50% of all infertility cases. The impact of male infertility can be emotional and psychological, as it often leads to stress, frustration, and feelings of inadequacy. It is essential for couples experiencing infertility issues to seek medical evaluation and support to identify the underlying causes and explore treatment options.

There is a growing awareness and acceptance of male infertility as a medical condition. Men are becoming more open to seeking medical help and discussing their fertility concerns, which has led to an increased demand for diagnostic tests and treatment options. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic institutions, are investing in research and development to discover new treatment options for male infertility. This investment is likely to lead to the development of innovative therapies and drugs, further driving the growth of the Male Infertility Market.

Attributes Details Male Infertility Market Value (2022) 4.0 billion Male Infertility Market Projected Value (2032) 6.7 billion Male Infertility Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 5.0%

Analyst view

The prevalence of male infertility is rising globally, primarily due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, stress, environmental pollution, exposure to toxins, and unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. This increasing prevalence is likely to drive the demand for male infertility diagnostics and treatment. There have been significant advancements in diagnostic techniques for male infertility, including semen analysis, genetic testing, hormonal profiling, and imaging studies. Assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and sperm retrieval techniques have revolutionized the field of male infertility treatment. Continued advancements in these techniques, including the use of advanced imaging, genetic screening, and cryopreservation methods, are expected to contribute to the growth of Male Infertility Market in coming years.

Key Highlights

In March 2022, Posterity Health launched the “Project AIM” which is a nationwide initiative that provides men with at-home testing and access to male fertility specialists. The company aims to provide Access to Male Fertility Care for every couple trying to conceive, and this will ensure an accelerated and patient-focused path to desired reproductive outcomes. Couples will be able to conceive more quickly if the male spouse participates in fertility tests and consulting from the beginning of the procedure.

In November 2022, Superdrug launched UK’s first male fertility service on the high street. The company aims to help people access information about their fertility, in allowing them to take greater control of their reproductive health. The testing service includes of a clinical grade sperm test, which is recognized by most fertility treatments and is comparable to a World Health Organization or NHS test.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The report provides an overview of the current market size of the Male Infertility Market and its projected growth over the forecast period. It highlights the market's potential for expansion and its attractiveness to investors. Causal Factors: The report identifies and analyzes the key factors contributing to male infertility, such as genetic factors, lifestyle choices, hormonal imbalances, environmental factors, and medical conditions. It sheds light on the prevalence and impact of these factors on market growth.

Detailed Segmentation analysis of Male Infertility Market:

By Treatment Types:

Medication: Covers the use of medications to address underlying causes of male infertility, such as hormonal imbalances or infections.

Surgery: Involves surgical procedures to correct structural abnormalities, such as varicocele repair or vasectomy reversal.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART): Includes techniques like in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and intrauterine insemination (IUI) to overcome fertility challenges.

Lifestyle Modifications: Focuses on lifestyle changes like quitting smoking, reducing alcohol intake, managing stress, and adopting a healthy diet and exercise routine.

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics: Includes infertility clinics, reproductive health centers, and hospital-based fertility departments.

Diagnostic Laboratories: Refers to specialized laboratories that conduct diagnostic tests for male infertility.

Research and Academic Institutes: Involves institutions engaged in research and academic studies related to male infertility.

By Region:

North America: Includes the United States, Canada, and other countries in the region.

Europe: Covers countries within the European Union and other European countries.

Asia-Pacific: Includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and others.

Latin America: Covers countries in Central and South America.

Middle East and Africa: Includes countries in the Middle East and African regions.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Male Infertility Market:

Zydus Cadila Healthcare, Ltd.

Parallabs Ltd.

European Sperm Bank

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cryolab Ltd.

Irvine Scientific Sales Co., Inc.

Halotech DNA

Microm Limited

Merck Serono SpA

ASKA Pharmaceutical, Inc.

