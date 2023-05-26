Monoclonal Antibodies Market Sales are Anticipated to reach US$ 588.0 Billion by 2032, Increasing at 11.8% CAGR: Market.us Report

New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monoclonal Antibodies Market size was valued at USD 198.2 Bn in 2022. The total market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%, reaching USD 588.0 Bn during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies made in a laboratory that are made to recognize and bind to a particular receptor on the surface of cells. Natural antibodies are complex proteins made by the immune system of the body from a single B cell to recognize and fight foreign invaders like viruses and bacteria. A type of immunotherapy called monoclonal antibody therapy makes use of monoclonal antibodies to attach to specific proteins or cells.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Monoclonal Antibodies Market sample report at https://market.us/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Source Type, the human segment generated a revenue share of 55.2% in 2022.

the human segment generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Disease Indication, the cancer segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the cancer segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacy segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the hospital pharmacy segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 46.5%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific held a 28% revenue share in 2022.

Monoclonal antibodies serve as an essential device to purify of detect substances. Due to their specificity, they have important use in medicine. An increase in the requirement for cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and a high requirement for biologics are the main factors that boost the market growth. Getting adoption for various novel cancer monoclonal antibodies by the respective consultants is easier and more efficient.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the monoclonal antibodies market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : The Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the patient population mainly boosts the market growth across the world.

: The Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the patient population mainly boosts the market growth across the world. Rise in Demand for Healthcare Services: The Rising demand for healthcare services is accelerating the growth of this market.

The Rising demand for healthcare services is accelerating the growth of this market. Development of Advanced Technology: The incidence of advanced technology, the introduction of new products in the biotechnology field, and economic growth in progressive and developed countries are increasing requirements for the growth of the market.

The incidence of advanced technology, the introduction of new products in the biotechnology field, and economic growth in progressive and developed countries are increasing requirements for the growth of the market. Growing Knowledge of Genomics: The Growing Knowledge of genomics and the accessibility of several resources used in the research centers propel the requirements of the market.

The Growing Knowledge of genomics and the accessibility of several resources used in the research centers propel the requirements of the market. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic: The COVID-19 Pandemic has increased market developments. Subsequent lockdowns in various nations had a significant impact on the financial situation of businesses in all industries.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The healthcare infrastructure impacts the current trends of the market. The expansion of healthcare and an increase in the number of geriatric manufacturers will further propel the growth of the market.

Market Growth

The increasing investment in top pharmaceutical companies in genomics R&D combined with the occurrence of technically progressive genomic platforms is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years. The increasing awareness among patients and healthcare service suppliers regarding the aids and efficiency of monoclonal antibodies is projected to boost its requirement. The potential of the market to grow will be boosted by a strong focus on new monoclonal antibodies to provide highly targeted for various diseases.

Regional Analysis

The monoclonal antibodies market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share. This is because significant key players are present, and rising healthcare costs will further accelerate the growth of the market in this region. Owing to the existence of an extremely developed healthcare organization and high patient awareness. Additionally, the region's market growth will be further accelerated by the high prevalence of chronic disease and the rising number of R&D activities. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth rate. Due to the accessibility of a huge patient pool for monoclonal antibodies, cancer therapeutics, and rising issue in healthcare.

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a Sample Report

Scope of Report



Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 198.2 billion Market Size (2032) USD 588.0 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 11.8% North America Revenue Share 46.5% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 28% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a rapid rate because of the rising incidence of cancer. Due to the rapid expansion of the global antibodies market, many cancers are being treated with monoclonal antibodies in industrialized nations. However, the increasing prevalence of the geriatric population will have a positive impact on the sales of monoclonal antibodies in the upcoming years. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and others is increasing the demand for biologics.

Market Restraints

The strict regulatory guidelines for adoption hamper the market growth. Several clinical studies are withdrawn mostly owing to the disappointment of meeting the strict regulations and end consequences enclosed by the regulatory authorities. Even though encouraging consequences for monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of various diseases, the stringent and long regulations for adoption and introduction will be a main limitation to the monoclonal antibodies market.

Market Opportunities

A rise in the amount of R&D activities is a major opportunity for market growth. The market may expand as a result of novel gene-based therapies, research on how monoclonal antibodies can be used to treat deadly diseases such as diagnostic and treating of other disorders like auto-immune and viral diseases, and government adoption of novel antibodies. For example, Union Chimique Belge(UCB) and Roche and Gente tech signed a license contract to manufacture and market UVB0107, a powerful monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and advanced supranuclear palsy(PSP). Such initiatives are anticipated to open new growth opportunities as well as positively affect market growth.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=16123

Report Segmentation of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Source Type Insight

The human segment dominated the monoclonal antibodies market, which also held the greatest revenue share. Owing to the higher sales and requirements for Humira. Such antibodies can be produced through the usage of phage show usage of hybridism technologies in transgenic mice. Therefore, with recent technological advancements in genetic engineering, the production of human mAbs is estimated to gain traction in the near future.

Disease Insight

The cancer segment accounted for the highest market revenue share over the forecast period. The simple reason for this growth is that more individuals are getting cancer, and more individuals are looking for monoclonal antibodies to treat different types of cancer, such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. One of the major factors that contributed to the significant demand for monoclonal antibodies among cancer patients is the increased efficacy of mAbs in the treatment of cancer with no side effects. The monoclonal antibodies' dominance in the global market is due to the rising healthcare costs and increased awareness of their effectiveness in treating cancer.

Distribution Insight

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and rheumatoid arthritis among the population led to an increase in the number of hospital admissions. The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the largest market revenue share during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies in the market have seen an increase in sales revenue as a result of increased access to cutting-edge healthcare facilities, due to the extensive product selection and wider availability of drugs.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Source Type

Murine

Humanized

Chimeric

Human

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Inflammatory Disease

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Taking advantage of that can help market players improve their product line, which is a major driving factor for market expansion.

Some of the major players include

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Mylan N.V

Zydus Cadila

Lupin

Biogen Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck KAGA

Viatris Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market

In November 2021, Opdivo(nivolumab)and Yervoy (ipilimumab) were approved by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as first-line treatments for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with limited chemotherapy. The treatment is available with any illness, squamous or non-squamous, regardless of whether PD-L1 expression is present. This application was evaluated using the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Examine pilot program, which targets to confirm that patients receive safe and efficient medicines as earlier as possible.

In March 2022, Sanofi, S.A., and Blackstone Life Sciences entered a partnership to quicken the improvement of a subcutaneous formulation of Sacclisa monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of patients with numerous myeloma.

Market.us Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports:

Bispecific Antibodies Market refers to the pharmaceutical industry segment that focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of bispecific antibodies.

Antibodies Market size will reach USD 300,777.2 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. over the analysis period, speak to the analyst.

Human Microbiota Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 2265.77 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 31.08%, from USD 151.30 Mn in 2022.

Pharmacy Retailing Market was valued at USD 1038.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to increase significantly USD 1499.8 Bn in 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports: