NBPE Announces 30 April 2023 NAV Update

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS





26 May 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 April 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights (as of 30 April 2023)

NAV per share of $28.26 (£22.48), an increase of 0.2% during the month

Performance driven by positive valuation movements of Q1 2023 private company valuations and foreign exchange movements

72% of the valuation information as of 31 March 2023 or 30 April 2023

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $305 million of available liquidity

As of 30 April 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) 1.3% (3.4%) 81.6% 91.3% 228.3% MSCI World TR (USD) 9.8% 3.7% 46.8% 51.7% 143.0% Share price TR (GBP) (0.3%) 3.8% 99.3% 94.4% 321.1% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) 6.5% 6.0% 45.2% 24.1% 80.7%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 30 April 2023

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.5% NAV decrease ($6 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 13% of portfolio fair value)

0.2% NAV increase ($3 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate in April 2023

Excluding FX, 0.7% NAV increase ($10 million) from the receipt of first quarter private company valuation information (56% of private companies valuations based on Q1 2023 valuation information)

0.1% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals

Realisation activity - $40 million of proceeds received year to date

Includes $10 million from partial realisations of NBPE’s co-investment in Action at December 2022 holding value. Following the realisation, Action remains NBPE’s largest company, valued at $71 million at 30 April 2023

Robust liquidity – well positioned to take advantage of opportunities

$305 million of available liquidity ($5 million of cash, $300 million of undrawn credit facility)

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 April 2023 was based on the following information:

16% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 April 2023

13% in public securities 3% in private direct investments



56% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2023

56% in private direct investments



28% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022

28% in private investments



For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as of 30 April 2023)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of

FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 71.1 5.1% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 54.2 3.9% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 52.7 3.8% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 51.8 3.7% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 50.0 3.6% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 41.8 3.0% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials 39.7 2.8% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 35.9 2.6% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2019 BC Partners Business Services 35.5 2.5% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 35.2 2.5% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 32.9 2.3% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 32.1 2.3% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 29.7 2.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 29.7 2.1% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 29.6 2.1% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 26.6 1.9% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.6 1.8% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 25.4 1.8% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.8 1.7% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 22.9 1.6% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 22.6 1.6% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.4 1.6% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 22.1 1.6% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer 21.3 1.5% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 20.6 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 19.8 1.4% Leaseplan 2016 TDR Capital Financial Services 17.7 1.3% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.7 1.3% Total Top 30 Investments $939.6 67.1%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 73% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 20% Consumer / E-commerce 19% Industrials / Industrial Technology 16% Business Services 13% Financial Services 15% Healthcare 10% Other 6% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 4% 2015 2% 2016 7% 2017 24% 2018 18% 2019 17% 2020 12% 2021 13% 2022 3% Total Portfolio 100%





About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

Attachment