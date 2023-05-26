NBPE Announces 30 April 2023 NAV Update

|THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS
26 May 2023
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 April 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.
Highlights (as of 30 April 2023)
- NAV per share of $28.26 (£22.48), an increase of 0.2% during the month
- Performance driven by positive valuation movements of Q1 2023 private company valuations and foreign exchange movements
- 72% of the valuation information as of 31 March 2023 or 30 April 2023
- Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $305 million of available liquidity
|As of 30 April 2023
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
|NAV TR (USD)
|1.3%
|(3.4%)
|81.6%
|91.3%
|228.3%
|MSCI World TR (USD)
|9.8%
|3.7%
|46.8%
|51.7%
|143.0%
|Share price TR (GBP)
|(0.3%)
|3.8%
|99.3%
|94.4%
|321.1%
|FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)
|6.5%
|6.0%
|45.2%
|24.1%
|80.7%
*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.
Portfolio Update to 30 April 2023
NAV performance during the month driven by:
- 0.5% NAV decrease ($6 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 13% of portfolio fair value)
- 0.2% NAV increase ($3 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate in April 2023
- Excluding FX, 0.7% NAV increase ($10 million) from the receipt of first quarter private company valuation information (56% of private companies valuations based on Q1 2023 valuation information)
- 0.1% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals
Realisation activity - $40 million of proceeds received year to date
- Includes $10 million from partial realisations of NBPE’s co-investment in Action at December 2022 holding value. Following the realisation, Action remains NBPE’s largest company, valued at $71 million at 30 April 2023
Robust liquidity – well positioned to take advantage of opportunities
- $305 million of available liquidity ($5 million of cash, $300 million of undrawn credit facility)
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 April 2023 was based on the following information:
- 16% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 April 2023
-
- 13% in public securities
- 3% in private direct investments
- 56% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2023
-
- 56% in private direct investments
- 28% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022
-
- 28% in private investments
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593
Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis
Supplementary Information (as of 30 April 2023)
|Company Name
|Vintage
|Lead Sponsor
|Sector
|Fair Value ($m)
|% of
FV
|Action
|2020
|3i
|Consumer
|71.1
|5.1%
|Advisor Group
|2019
|Reverence Capital
|Financial Services
|54.2
|3.9%
|AutoStore (OB.AUTO)
|2019
|THL
|Industrials
|52.7
|3.8%
|Constellation Automotive
|2019
|TDR Capital
|Business Services
|51.8
|3.7%
|USI
|2017
|KKR
|Financial Services
|50.0
|3.6%
|Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)
|2019
|THL
|Healthcare
|41.8
|3.0%
|Material Handling Systems
|2017
|THL
|Industrials
|39.7
|2.8%
|Cotiviti
|2018
|Veritas Capital
|Healthcare
|35.9
|2.6%
|GFL (NYSE: GFL)
|2019
|BC Partners
|Business Services
|35.5
|2.5%
|Solenis
|2021
|Platinum Equity
|Industrials
|35.2
|2.5%
|Business Services Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Business Services
|32.9
|2.3%
|Kroll
|2020
|Further Global / Stone Point
|Financial Services
|32.1
|2.3%
|True Potential
|2022
|Cinven
|Financial Services
|29.7
|2.1%
|Marquee Brands
|2014
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer
|29.7
|2.1%
|BeyondTrust
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|29.6
|2.1%
|Monroe Engineering
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|26.6
|1.9%
|Stubhub
|2020
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer
|26.4
|1.9%
|Engineering
|2020
|NB Renaissance / Bain Capital
|Technology / IT
|25.6
|1.8%
|Branded Cities Network
|2017
|Shamrock Capital
|Communications / Media
|25.4
|1.8%
|Addison Group
|2021
|Trilantic Capital Partners
|Business Services
|23.8
|1.7%
|Bylight
|2017
|Sagewind Partners
|Technology / IT
|22.9
|1.6%
|Staples
|2017
|Sycamore Partners
|Business Services
|22.6
|1.6%
|Auctane
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|22.4
|1.6%
|Excelitas
|2017
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|22.1
|1.6%
|Branded Toy Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Consumer
|21.3
|1.5%
|FV Hospital
|2017
|Quadria Capital
|Healthcare
|20.6
|1.5%
|Accedian
|2017
|Bridge Growth Partners
|Technology / IT
|20.6
|1.5%
|Renaissance Learning
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|19.8
|1.4%
|Leaseplan
|2016
|TDR Capital
|Financial Services
|17.7
|1.3%
|Qpark
|2017
|KKR
|Transportation
|17.7
|1.3%
|Total Top 30 Investments
|$939.6
|67.1%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
|Geography
|% of Portfolio
|North America
|73%
|Europe
|23%
|Asia / Rest of World
|4%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Industry
|% of Portfolio
|Tech, Media & Telecom
|20%
|Consumer / E-commerce
|19%
|Industrials / Industrial Technology
|16%
|Business Services
|13%
|Financial Services
|15%
|Healthcare
|10%
|Other
|6%
|Energy
|1%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Vintage Year
|% of Portfolio
|2014 & Earlier
|4%
|2015
|2%
|2016
|7%
|2017
|24%
|2018
|18%
|2019
|17%
|2020
|12%
|2021
|13%
|2022
|3%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.
|This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.
