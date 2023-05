Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)

26 May 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 25 May 2023 David Bicarregui, Chief Finance Officer Designate at ICG, bought 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £13.4487 per share.

