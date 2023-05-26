Global Mattress Market is anticipated to have USD 61.73 Billion market size, registering CAGR around 7% for 2022-2027: Bonafide Research

Clifton, New Jersey, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mattress industry is an integral part of the global sleep economy, catering to the essential need for comfortable and restful sleep. As people become increasingly aware of the importance of quality sleep for overall well-being, the mattress industry has witnessed significant growth and transformation. One of the prevailing trends in the mattress industry is the increasing demand for personalized comfort. Consumers are seeking mattresses that cater to their specific needs, body types, and sleep preferences. This has led to the development of technologies like adjustable firmness settings, customizable zones for pressure relief, and personalized sleep-tracking features. As wellness becomes a top priority for consumers, the mattress industry has shifted its focus to health-promoting features. Companies are incorporating antimicrobial and hypoallergenic properties into their mattresses to provide a cleaner sleep environment. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on ergonomic design, alignment support, and pressure point relief to alleviate common sleep-related issues like back pain and joint discomfort. In addition to that, demographic and lifestyle changes influence the mattress industry. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and changing consumer behaviors impact market demand. For example, as more people live in urban areas with smaller living spaces, there is a demand for compact and versatile mattress options like foldable or roll-up mattresses.

The global population is aging, leading to an increased demand for mattresses tailored to the specific needs of older adults. Elderly individuals often require mattresses that offer enhanced support, pressure relief, and ease of movement. Developing mattresses with features such as better spinal alignment, reduced pressure points, and motion isolation can cater to this demographic and tap into a growing market segment. Emerging markets in regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa offer significant growth opportunities for the global mattress market . Rapid urbanization, improving living standards, and increasing disposable incomes in these regions drive the demand for mattresses. The rise of e-commerce and online sales channels has transformed the way mattresses are sold globally. Online mattress companies have gained popularity due to their convenience, competitive pricing, and direct-to-consumer sales models. With increasing environmental concerns, the adoption of mattress recycling and the promotion of a circular economy is growing across the globe. Major manufacturers are exploring partnerships with recycling facilities to ensure the proper disposal and recycling of used mattresses. Additionally, developing mattresses with recyclable or biodegradable materials and incorporating take-back programs are supporting sustainable practices and attacking environmentally conscious consumers.

Key Takeaways:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to occupy 42.54% market share by 2027 as the region is home to the largest population in the world.

The innerspring mattresses are most common across the world, holding up to a share of more than 65% in the market.

Commercial application is anticipated to reach over USD 160 Million by 2027 owing to the emerging hospitality industry.

Full or Double mattresses are often more affordable compared to larger sizes like Queen or King Mattresses, growing with 7.06% CAGR by 2022-27.

The offline sales channel is expected to dominate the global market by 2027 with USD 51.72 Billon size.

Increasing environmental concerns and regulations pose challenges for mattress manufacturers. Compliance with environmental standards, waste management practices, and the use of sustainable materials require investments in research, development, and operational changes. Balancing sustainability efforts with cost considerations is a challenge, especially for smaller manufacturers. Mature markets, such as North America and Europe, are relatively saturated with a high number of mattress manufacturers and established brands. The intense competition in these markets makes it challenging for new entrants to gain market share and poses difficulties for existing players to expand their customer base. Market saturation can limit growth opportunities and put pressure on pricing and profitability. Even though the market seems to be opportunistic, the challenges of less spacious houses and a high dominance of the unorganized market in developing countries hamper the growth. For instance, Serta Inc. launched the iComfort hybrid mattress with TempActiv cooling technology and a new coil support system, which infuses copper into materials such as natural latex. This provides immediate body contact or closeness to the element itself as copper relieves pain, reduces arthritis-related inflammation, helps to cure several other medical problems, and increases the overall energy level.

Innovations in mattress materials and construction techniques have revolutionized the industry. Memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses have gained popularity. Manufacturers are exploring sustainable and eco-friendly materials, such as organic cotton, natural latex, and plant-based foams, to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious products. For instance, the Winkbed EcoCloud mattress is a natural latex hybrid that contains 100% natural Talalay latex, pocketed coils, and an organic cotton cover. Additionally, advancements in coil technology have improved the responsiveness and durability of innerspring mattresses. With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), the mattress industry has embraced technology integration. Smart mattresses equipped with sensors and connectivity features have emerged, allowing users to track their sleep patterns, adjust mattress settings remotely, and integrate with other smart home devices. Sleep tracking technology provides valuable insights into sleep quality and aids in optimizing sleep habits, contributing to overall well-being.

Also, hybrid mattresses , which combine different materials such as memory foam, latex, and innerspring coils, have gained popularity. These mattresses aim to provide the benefits of multiple materials, such as pressure relief, motion isolation, and support. Hybrid mattresses offer a balance between comfort and responsiveness, catering to a wide range of sleep preferences. On the other hand, edge support refers to the reinforcement around the perimeter of the mattress to prevent sagging and provide stable support. Mattress manufacturers focused on improving edge support to enhance the usable sleep surface and prevent a "roll-off" feeling. Many consumers are concerned about sleeping hot and seek mattresses with enhanced cooling features. Mattress manufacturers are incorporating cooling technologies such as gel-infused foams, phase change materials, and breathable covers to dissipate heat and promote a cooler sleep environment. Temperature regulation is a crucial factor for those who tend to sleep hot or live in warm climates. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative features that enhance comfort, support, and sleep quality.

Integration of smart technologies, such as sleep tracking sensors, adjustable firmness settings, and connectivity with other smart home devices, has gained momentum. These features offer personalized sleep experiences, sleep data insights, and convenience, attracting tech-savvy consumers. Expanding the capabilities of smart mattresses and incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to provide personalized sleep recommendations and optimize sleep quality present significant opportunities for innovation and product differentiation. As the smart home concept gains traction, there is an opportunity for mattresses to seamlessly integrate into the connected home ecosystem. Mattresses that communicate with other smart devices like lighting systems, thermostats, or personal assistant devices can create a unified sleep environment. For example, a mattress that adjusts its temperature or lighting based on the user's sleep patterns or syncs with a smart alarm clock can enhance the overall sleep experience.

Memory foam mattresses are known for their exceptional pressure-relieving properties. The material conforms to the body's shape, evenly distributing weight and alleviating pressure points. This can help reduce discomfort and pain, particularly for individuals with joint or back issues. Memory foam mattresses are inherently hypoallergenic. The dense foam material helps resist common allergens such as dust mites, mould, and pet dander. This makes memory foam mattresses an ideal choice for individuals with allergies or asthma. High-quality memory foam mattresses are known for their durability. They can withstand years of use without significant sagging or deterioration. This long lifespan makes them a cost-effective investment compared to mattresses that may require more frequent replacement. However, latex mattresses are often made from natural latex derived from rubber trees. This makes them an attractive choice for environmentally conscious consumers seeking sustainable and eco-friendly bedding options. Natural latex is biodegradable, renewable, and free from harmful chemicals, making latex mattresses a greener choice compared to mattresses made from synthetic materials which is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.93% by 2022-27. Some latex mattresses also offer customizable comfort zones or dual firmness options for couples with different preferences. Blended mix latex mattresses are dominating the latex market with a 40.80% share in 2021.

Other mattresses such as air mattresses, also known as inflatable mattresses or airbeds, have gained popularity across the globe as they can be easily inflated and deflated, making them portable and convenient for camping trips, sleepovers, or accommodating guests. Their ability to be easily stored and transported makes them a popular choice for outdoor activities and travel. Some air mattresses come with dual-zone or adjustable options, allowing couples with different firmness preferences to customize their individual sides of the bed. This feature eliminates the need for compromise and ensures a comfortable sleep experience for both partners. Air mattresses play a role in emergency and disaster relief efforts. They are often used to provide temporary sleeping arrangements in emergency shelters or for individuals displaced by natural disasters or other crises. On the other hand, water mattresses, also known as waterbeds, have a fascinating history and unique characteristics that make them stand out in the mattress industry. Water mattresses offer a unique sleeping experience due to their buoyancy. The water inside the mattress provides even support to the body, reducing pressure on joints and promoting proper spinal alignment. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with back pain or arthritis. Traditional water mattresses require a significant amount of water to fill and maintain. However, modern innovations have led to the development of water mattresses that use less water and are more water-efficient, addressing sustainability concerns.

Based on the bed size, king-size mattresses are designed for couples or individuals who prefer extra sleeping space. They offer ample width and length, providing room for unrestricted movement during sleep. King-size mattresses are typically 72 inches wide and 84 inches long. They are available in two variants: standard king and California King, with slight differences in width and length. However, queen-size mattresses are among the popular choices for couples. They offer more width and length compared to full-size mattresses, providing additional space for comfort. Queen-size mattresses are typically 60 inches wide and 71 inches long. Double or full-size mattresses are larger than single mattresses and provide more sleeping space. They are typically 52 inches wide and 59 inches long. Full-size mattresses are suitable for single adults or couples who prefer a cozy sleeping arrangement. In addition to the standard sizes mentioned above, the global mattress market also includes specialty sizes to cater to specific needs. These include variants like twin XL (extra-long), full XL (extra-long), split king (two separate mattresses for adjustable beds), and custom sizes tailored for specific requirements.

The rising consumer preference for customized mattresses is one of the major trends being observed in the North American region's mattress market. Immersed in a work-from-home revolution, people are working from their beds, watching movies in the sack, spending more time at home, and, consequently, deciding to upgrade their sleep setup. The upshot is that after years of turmoil caused by bankruptcies, store closures, and intense competition, the mattress industry is suddenly flourishing during a pandemic that has reoriented people’s budgets. Also, the increasing construction activities in the North America region were the prime driver for its mattress industry. For instance, metropolitan Atlanta, US has been witnessing rapid urbanization, with the addition of more than 69000 residents every year. This trend is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, migration is a major reason for the rising population in urban areas, which is driving the real estate industry. In Europe , urbanization is an ongoing phenomenon, both in terms of urban land expansion and increasing population share. The rising purchasing power of people in the continent that allows them to buy premium-quality mattresses but also replace them more frequently than before is boosting the market growth. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are among the largest mattress markets in Europe. The demand for high-quality, ergonomic mattresses is strong in Europe, with an emphasis on health and wellness. Sustainability and eco-friendly materials are gaining importance in the European market, with a focus on certifications and responsible sourcing.

The history of mattresses in Asia was commonly crafted around the culture and society of countries. The resources available also influenced it as they dictated the material of these mattresses. Due to trading and globalization, more comfortable mattresses became available and people were no longer limited in their mattress choices. The growth of the mattress market in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for home furnishings due to rapid urbanization and a growing middle class. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable incomes have led to rising sales of luxury mattresses. Asia-Pacific is considered to be the largest user of mattresses owing to the large population of India, China, and Indonesia. The mattress market is driven by an increase in the number of households, a shift in consumer preferences, an increase in innovative technologies, an increase in demand for hybrid and gel-filled mattresses, favorable government policies, an increase in disposable income, and a shift in lifestyle. The Asia Pacific is among the fast-growing and most promising areas for online mattress sales. Consumers are more comfortable making big purchases over the internet, which is constantly changing the way people think about buying durable consumer products such as mattresses.

The South American mattress market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. Factors such as improving economic conditions, rising disposable incomes, and increasing consumer awareness about the importance of quality sleep contribute to the market's expansion. The trend toward the demand for smart Mattresses further owes to the growth of the mattress market. South America is a diverse region with various cultural preferences and sleeping habits. Different countries within South America have unique market dynamics and consumer preferences. Local manufacturers and international brands cater to these diverse needs and preferences. The increasing disposable income of people worldwide has improved their living standards, which creates a demand for comfort and convenience. Thus, there is a demand for luxury furnishing, including mattresses. In South America, the mattress industry is moving from unbranded to branded market slowly. The branded market comprising large, mid-size, and smaller manufacturers constitute a great share in the market, with around 20-25 players spread across the geographies. As a larger market still wishes for a touch and feel shopping for the mattress, the offline retail market dominates the region's market in 2021.

The efficient increase in the accommodation facilities owing to the effective increase in tourism is one of the foremost increasing trends in the respective countries of Middle East & Africa. As the infrastructure and the property improvement involving hospitals, houses, and hotels being underwritten augmented, the effective need for mattresses has progressively grown. The growing inhabitants and their inclination towards urbanization and modernization were also proved as the aspects that are propelling the growth in the Middle East mattress market. The number of households has increased effectively in the recent past. The rising sale of natural mattresses having hypo-allergic properties is a growing trend in the Middle East & Africa region. Furthermore, users are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic mattresses used regularly. Manufacturers and distributors sell their natural material-based mattresses for the quality of sleep and comfort they offer.

