Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 64 821 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 18 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 910 41.39 41.56 41.20 244 600 MTF CBOE 4 330 41.41 41.58 41.20 179 315 MTF Turquoise 827 41.40 41.48 41.22 34 239 MTF Aquis 804 41.39 41.50 41.22 33 274 19 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 416 41.68 41.82 41.42 309 076 MTF CBOE 4 361 41.67 41.88 41.48 181 728 MTF Turquoise 823 41.67 41.84 41.48 34 298 MTF Aquis 1 097 41.68 41.86 41.46 45 724 22 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 652 40.98 41.28 40.78 272 607 MTF CBOE 3 540 40.99 41.30 40.76 145 116 MTF Turquoise 655 40.97 41.30 40.78 26 837 MTF Aquis 921 41.00 41.30 40.76 37 760 23 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 607 40.52 40.90 40.14 308 203 MTF CBOE 4 293 40.54 40.90 40.14 174 039 MTF Turquoise 799 40.54 40.98 40.16 32 390 MTF Aquis 1 120 40.51 40.98 40.14 45 373 24 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 456 39.78 40.10 39.48 296 576 MTF CBOE 4 286 39.79 40.10 39.46 170 530 MTF Turquoise 823 39.79 40.00 39.56 32 750 MTF Aquis 1 101 39.79 40.04 39.46 43 808 Total 64 821 40.85 41.88 39.46 2 648 243

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 327 shares during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 May 2023 1 000 41.32 41.32 41.32 41 320 22 May 2023 2 310 41.03 41.30 40.80 94 779 23 May 2023 3 997 40.38 40.80 40.10 161 399 24 May 2023 2 020 39.74 39.86 39.50 80 275 Total 9 327 377 773





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 May 2023 1 200 41.40 41.50 41.30 49 680 19 May 2023 1 200 41.67 41.80 41.60 50 004 22 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 400 99 684

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 52 519 shares.

On 24 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 142 893 own shares, or 5.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

