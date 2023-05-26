Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 64 821 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
18 May 2023Euronext Brussels5 91041.3941.5641.20244 600
 MTF CBOE4 33041.4141.5841.20179 315
 MTF Turquoise82741.4041.4841.2234 239
 MTF Aquis80441.3941.5041.2233 274
19 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 41641.6841.8241.42309 076
 MTF CBOE4 36141.6741.8841.48181 728
 MTF Turquoise82341.6741.8441.4834 298
 MTF Aquis1 09741.6841.8641.4645 724
22 May 2023Euronext Brussels6 65240.9841.2840.78272 607
 MTF CBOE3 54040.9941.3040.76145 116
 MTF Turquoise65540.9741.3040.7826 837
 MTF Aquis92141.0041.3040.7637 760
23 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 60740.5240.9040.14308 203
 MTF CBOE4 29340.5440.9040.14174 039
 MTF Turquoise79940.5440.9840.1632 390
 MTF Aquis1 12040.5140.9840.1445 373
24 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 45639.7840.1039.48296 576
 MTF CBOE4 28639.7940.1039.46170 530
 MTF Turquoise82339.7940.0039.5632 750
 MTF Aquis1 10139.7940.0439.4643 808
Total 64 82140.8541.8839.462 648 243

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 327 shares during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 May 202300.000.000.000
19 May 20231 00041.3241.3241.3241 320
22 May 20232 31041.0341.3040.8094 779
23 May 20233 99740.3840.8040.10161 399
24 May 20232 02039.7439.8639.5080 275
Total9 327   377 773


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 May 20231 20041.4041.5041.3049 680
19 May 20231 20041.6741.8041.6050 004
22 May 202300.000.000.000
23 May 202300.000.000.000
24 May 202300.000.000.000
Total2 400   99 684

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 52 519 shares.

On 24 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 142 893 own shares, or 5.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p230526E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement