Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 64 821 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|18 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 910
|41.39
|41.56
|41.20
|244 600
|MTF CBOE
|4 330
|41.41
|41.58
|41.20
|179 315
|MTF Turquoise
|827
|41.40
|41.48
|41.22
|34 239
|MTF Aquis
|804
|41.39
|41.50
|41.22
|33 274
|19 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 416
|41.68
|41.82
|41.42
|309 076
|MTF CBOE
|4 361
|41.67
|41.88
|41.48
|181 728
|MTF Turquoise
|823
|41.67
|41.84
|41.48
|34 298
|MTF Aquis
|1 097
|41.68
|41.86
|41.46
|45 724
|22 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 652
|40.98
|41.28
|40.78
|272 607
|MTF CBOE
|3 540
|40.99
|41.30
|40.76
|145 116
|MTF Turquoise
|655
|40.97
|41.30
|40.78
|26 837
|MTF Aquis
|921
|41.00
|41.30
|40.76
|37 760
|23 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 607
|40.52
|40.90
|40.14
|308 203
|MTF CBOE
|4 293
|40.54
|40.90
|40.14
|174 039
|MTF Turquoise
|799
|40.54
|40.98
|40.16
|32 390
|MTF Aquis
|1 120
|40.51
|40.98
|40.14
|45 373
|24 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 456
|39.78
|40.10
|39.48
|296 576
|MTF CBOE
|4 286
|39.79
|40.10
|39.46
|170 530
|MTF Turquoise
|823
|39.79
|40.00
|39.56
|32 750
|MTF Aquis
|1 101
|39.79
|40.04
|39.46
|43 808
|Total
|64 821
|40.85
|41.88
|39.46
|2 648 243
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 327 shares during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 May 2023 to 24 May 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 May 2023
|1 000
|41.32
|41.32
|41.32
|41 320
|22 May 2023
|2 310
|41.03
|41.30
|40.80
|94 779
|23 May 2023
|3 997
|40.38
|40.80
|40.10
|161 399
|24 May 2023
|2 020
|39.74
|39.86
|39.50
|80 275
|Total
|9 327
|377 773
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 May 2023
|1 200
|41.40
|41.50
|41.30
|49 680
|19 May 2023
|1 200
|41.67
|41.80
|41.60
|50 004
|22 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 400
|99 684
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 52 519 shares.
On 24 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 142 893 own shares, or 5.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Attachment