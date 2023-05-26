Mandatory Notification of Trade

Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders following synthetic share awards approved by the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- DNO PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani
- DNO PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Elin Karfjell
- DNO PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Gunnar Hirsti
- DNO PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Najmedin Meshkati
- DNO PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Anita Marie Hjerkinn Aarnaes