Mycobacterium Bovis Treatment Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2031

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the mycobacterium bovis treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.10%. Growth Plus Reports provide a detailed study of the global mycobacterium bovis treatment market using its professional expertise in market research and also provides data and forecasts from 2023 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The increased prevalence of bovine tuberculosis will drive market revenue growth.

The increasing need for effective treatment options will support market revenue growth.

The miscellaneous antitubercular drugs segment will register the highest revenue growth.

Mycobacterium Bovis Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug class, Route of administration and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of bovine TB and the growing demand for safe and efficient treatment options will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing government measures to eliminate disease and enhance animal health, as well as increased expenditure in developing novel treatment options and diagnostic tools will fuel the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global mycobacterium bovis treatment market from four perspectives: Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Region.

Based on the drug class, the mycobacterium bovis treatment market is segmented into hydrazine derivatives and miscellaneous antitubercular drugs. Based on the route of administration, the mycobacterium bovis treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.



Drug Class Segmentation

Based on the drug class, the mycobacterium bovis treatment market is divided into hydrazine derivatives and miscellaneous antitubercular drugs. Because of its high efficacy in treating mycobacterium bovis, the miscellaneous antitubercular drugs segment dominates the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global mycobacterium bovis treatment market is segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the mycobacterium bovis treatment market with the largest revenue share due to the high prevalence of bovine tuberculosis, the development and commercialization of new bovine tuberculosis treatments, the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, significant government support for research and development, and significant investments in developing novel diagnostic equipment and vaccinations.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the mycobacterium bovis treatment market are:

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Radicura Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Bio-Synth.

Akoni BioMerieux SA

Cepheid Inc.

Eiken Chemcals

Labatec Pharma

Epistem Holdings Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Orasure Technologies

Originates Ventures

Labcorp.

The market for mycobacterium bovis treatment is crowded with multinational companies. Major corporations collaborate and form partnerships to increase their market revenue share.

Recent Developments

The clinical experiment employing the BCG vaccination AJV, which contains the Danish strain of Mycobacterium bovis to understand TB infection, was published by Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in April 2023.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL MYCOBACTERIUM TREATMENT BOVIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Hydrazine Derivatives Miscellaneous Antitubercular Drugs Ethambutol Pyrazinamide Others GLOBAL MYCOBACTERIUM BOVIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Parenteral

MYCOBACTERIUM BOVIS TREATMENT MARKET TOC

