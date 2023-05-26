Europe Point-of-Care, Biosensors and Rapid Diagnostics Conference 2023: From Novel Technologies to Regulatory Approval (Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 19-20, 2023)

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care, Biosensors and Rapid Diagnostics Europe 2023" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference will provide an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval.

The Point-of-Care, Biosensors & Rapid Diagnostics Europe 2023 will be held on-site as a standard multi-track physical conference at the Hilton Rotterdam

Bringing together the key opinion leaders from both academia and industry, this annual conference will discuss the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Biosensors fields and provide the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.



The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions, and facilitating collaborations. Emphasis will be placed on mobile diagnostics platforms and convergence with microfluidics-based and lab-on-a-chip approaches.

Key Topics Covered:

Biosensors

Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Low-Cost POC Diagnostics Platforms for Deployment Worldwide

Next Generation Technologies for Pathogen Detection: Pandemics and Biosurveillance

Rapid Biodetection of Pathogens and Threat Identification: Pandemics and Biosurveillance

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostics and Global Health -- Lessons Learned

Wearable and Implantable Devices and Mobile Diagnostics Platforms/Devices

Speakers

Martyn Boutelle

Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London

Nils Paust

Head of Division Microfluidic Platforms, Hahn-Schickard-Gesellschaft fur Angewandte Forschung eV

Menno Prins

Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology & Helia BioMonitoring

Erik Vollebregt

Partner, Axon Lawyers

