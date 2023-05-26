RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-05-26
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln100 +/- 100 
Total bid volume, SEK mln350
Volume sold, SEK mln100 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.530 %
Lowest yield0.530 %
Highest accepted yield0.530 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-05-26
Loan3114 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 150 
Total bid volume, SEK mln600
Volume sold, SEK mln150 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.530 %
Lowest yield0.520 %
Highest accepted yield0.535 %
% accepted at highest yield       66.67 



 