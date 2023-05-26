RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-05-26
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|100 +/- 100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|350
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|100
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.530 %
|Lowest yield
|0.530 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.530 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|600
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|150
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.530 %
|Lowest yield
|0.520 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.535 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|66.67