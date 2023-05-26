Off-Road Equipment Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4%, Reaching USD 523 Billion by 2028 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Off-Road Equipment Market Information by Machinery Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Off-Road Equipment Market could thrive at a rate of 4% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 523 Billion by the end of the year 2028.

Off-Road Equipment Market Overview

Off-road equipment refers to the machinery and vehicles used in construction, agriculture, mining, and other outdoor activities. These include loaders, backhoes, excavators, bulldozers, tractors, and other heavy equipment. The global off-road equipment market has been growing due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development, urbanization, and mining activities.

The market for off-road equipment is driven by various factors, such as the need for efficient and durable equipment, high-performance and reliable machines, and increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly equipment. Additionally, the growing use of automation and telematics in off-road equipment is expected to fuel market growth.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Off-Road Equipment industry include

Caterpillar Inc.

Kubota Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd

Sandvik AB

The Liebherr Group

Blount International, Inc.

Doosan Infracore

Among others.





Request for Sample PDF Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7767



February 2021

Caterpillar announced the launch of its new D9 dozer, which features advanced technologies for improved efficiency and operator comfort

December 2020

John Deere introduced its new 768L-II bogie skidder, which is designed to provide better stability and traction in difficult terrain

Off-Road Equipment Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the off-road equipment market is the increasing demand for construction and infrastructure development activities globally. The growth of population and urbanization has led to a rise in construction projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, and buildings, which require off-road equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, and loaders for digging, grading, and leveling. In addition, the growing need for public infrastructure, such as roads, railways, airports, and ports, has led to an increase in demand for off-road equipment in the construction industry. This trend is expected to continue as governments worldwide continue to invest in infrastructure development to support economic growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 4.00% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Machinery Type, and End-Use Industry Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers Fluctuation in demand for the off-road equipment, around the globe



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Off-Road Equipment Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/off-road-equipment-market-7767



Market Restraints:

One restraint for the off-road equipment market is the high cost of equipment and maintenance. Off-road equipment is typically large and complex, which makes them expensive to manufacture, transport, and maintain. Moreover, the need for frequent maintenance and replacement of parts can significantly increase the operational costs of off-road equipment, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. As a result, many businesses may choose to delay equipment purchases or opt for used equipment to save costs, which could slow down the growth of the off-road equipment market. Additionally, the high cost of equipment can also make it difficult for manufacturers to penetrate emerging markets where cost sensitivity is a significant factor.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, including the off-road equipment market. The pandemic disrupted the supply chain, leading to delays in the delivery of components and materials required for manufacturing off-road equipment. The measures taken by governments across the world to contain the spread of the virus, such as lockdowns and restrictions on movement, also resulted in a decline in demand for off-road equipment in several regions.

The construction sector, which is a key end-user of off-road equipment, was particularly affected by the pandemic. Many construction projects were put on hold, and new projects were delayed or canceled due to the uncertain economic conditions caused by the pandemic. This led to a decline in demand for off-road equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, and loaders.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7767



Off-Road Equipment Market Segmentation

By Machinery Type

The machinery types in the market include Harvesters & Forwarders, Farm Tractors, Excavators & Loaders, and Others.

By End-User

By End-user the segment includes Forestry, Construction, Agriculture, Mining

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of key players and a large customer base. The rising demand for construction activities and infrastructure development in the region is also driving the growth of the market. Further, in Europe, the market is driven by the increasing adoption of off-road equipment in agriculture, mining, and construction sectors. The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is also boosting the demand for eco-friendly off-road equipment.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth in the off-road equipment market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development activities in emerging economies such as China and India. The increasing adoption of mechanized farming techniques and the expansion of the mining industry are also driving the growth of the market in this region.



Buy Premium Research Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7767



Related Reports:

Off the Road Tire Market Research Report Information Information By Vehicle Type, Construction Type, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2030

Off-Road High-Performance Vehicle Market Research Report Information By Application And By Region –Market Forecast Till 2032

Off-Road Motorcycle Market Research Report Information By Type, By Application And By Region –Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.