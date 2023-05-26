Italy Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023: A $3.65 Billion Market by 2028 - Investments and Opportunities

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Italy data center market is expected to reach a value of $3.65 billion by 2028 from $3.01 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.29% during 2022 to 2028. Italy is one of the fastest-growing data center markets in Western Europe. The demand for data centers in the country is increasing due to the huge demand from Italian enterprises.
This report analyses the Italy data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
There is growth in the Italian economy, and it made a rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy grew by around 3.9% in the year 2022. Around USD 14 billion as investments are planned under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) for the digitalization of Italian public administration and businesses by 2026, USD 7 billion.
The usage of AI, big data & IoT, increasing submarine cable deployments, and adoption of cloud services make the country favorable for data center investments. The government of Italy is investing over USD 900 million to develop a national cloud for migrating its sensitive data-carrying workloads to the cloud.
Italy is working immensely to decrease its carbon footprint by reducing energy imports and investing in renewable energy projects, energy grids, and sustainable transport. The country is taking steps to reform its national energy systems and transition from fossil fuels.
Italian cities such as Milan, Bologna, Rome, Turin, Florence, Padua, Prato, Bergamo, and Parma have been selected by the European Union to make them smart and carbon-neutral by 2030.
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Italy colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Italy by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Italy data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 55
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07
- Coverage: 16+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Italy
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Italy market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some key investors in the Italy data center market include Aruba, Telecom Italia, Equinix, DATA4 Group, and Irideos.
- The market has witnessed investments from new entrants, such as STACK Infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, CloudHQ, and Compass Datacenters.
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Nutanix
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Ariatta
- Eiffage
- EDITEL
- DBA PRO
- Future-tech
- ISG
- In-Site
- NORMA Engineering
- Starching
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Climaventa Climate Technologies
- Cummins
- Emicon
- Legrand
- HiRef
- Honeywell International
- Piller Power Systems
- Munters
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Pramac
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services
- Aruba
- Equinix
- Microsoft
- Telecom Italia
- IRIDEOS
- SUPERNAP Italia
New Entrants
- Geoveda
- Compass Datacenters
- STACK Infrastructure
- Vantage Data Centers
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Milan
- Other Cities (Ancona, Arezzo, Bologna, Frosinone, Massarosa, Padua, Palermo, Pavia, Perugia, Piacenza, Pisa, Rome, Treviso, Turin, and Venice)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Milan
- Other Cities
