Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Video Interview and Cognitive Technologies Boosts Sector

The Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market size was estimated at USD 27.46 billion in 2022, USD 30.01 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.45% to reach USD 56.57 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Digital Talent Acquisition to Build Transparency in the Recruitment Process

Integration of Digital Talent Acquisition Systems Integrated with CRM and ERP

Growing Adoption of Video Interview and Cognitive Technologies

Restraints

High Cost and Operational Complications Associated with Digital Talent Acquisition

Opportunities

Integration of Crowd-Sourcing in Talent Acquisition

Increasing Amalgamation Activities Among Talent Acquisition Software Providers

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Issues

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Training, the market is studied across External and Internal. The External commanded largest market share of 82.11% in 2022, followed by Internal.

Based on Certification, the market is studied across AI Developers, Cloud Computing & Security, Data Management, and Web Presentation. The Data Management is further studied across Big Data & Master Data Management and Data Analytics. The Web Presentation is further studied across Web Development, App Development, and User Interface Design. The Data Management commanded largest market share of 34.14% in 2022, followed by Web Presentation.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Information Technology commanded largest market share of 17.89% in 2022, followed by Banking, Financial Services & Insurance.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 37.41% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, including Accenture PLC, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Avature Limited, Bullhorn, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Darwinbox Digital Solutions Private Limited, First Advantage, Greenhouse Software, Inc., iCIMS, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Manatal.Co.Ltd, Mercer LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oorwin Labs Inc., Oracle Corporation, Paycom Software, Inc., Paylocity Holding Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, Sense Talent Labs, Inc., UKG Inc., Workday, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

