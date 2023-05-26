Plasma Derived Therapies Global Market to 2027: Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Drives Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Derived Therapies Market (Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plasma derived therapy market is anticipated to reach US$54.35 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned

CSL Limited

Grifols

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Octapharma AG

Kedrion

ADMA Biologics

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, government initiatives, rising demand for albumin, escalating use of plasma proteins in pharmaceuticals, increasing usage of immunoglobulin, surging autoimmune disorders.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost and stringent regulations. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like technological advancements, rising demand for health insurance, escalating use of therapeutic protein drugs, and increasing adoption of plasma therapy in neurology.

The global plasma derived therapy market can be segmented as follows: Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin. Immunoglobulin held a larger share of the market in 2022. Due to the rising use in primary immunodeficiency and neurological applications, the immunoglobulins market is predicted to grow.

For example, Grifols, S.A., a pharmaceutical and chemical company, launched HyperHEP B, a new formulation of immune globulin derived from human plasma for hepatitis B postexposure prophylaxis, in June 2022, propelling the industry forward.

The global plasma derived therapy market by region can be segmented into the following: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held a larger share of the market in 2022. Growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic domains, increased plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection facilities), and rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency are all driving market expansion (AATD).

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global plasma derived therapy market, segmented into Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin.

The major regional markets North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ADMA Biologics, Kedrion, Grifols, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Octapharma, and CSL Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $54.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Segments

3.3.1 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Segments

3.3.4 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Segments

3.3.5 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Segments

3.3.8 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Segments

3.3.9 Global Specialty Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Specialty Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Albumin Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Albumin Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

5.1.3 Government Initiatives

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Albumin

5.1.5 Escalating Use of Plasma Proteins in Pharmaceuticals

5.1.6 Increasing Usage of Immunoglobulin

5.1.7 Suring Autoimmune Disorders

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Rising Demand for Health Insurance

5.2.3 Escalating Use of Therapeutic Protein Drugs

5.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Plasma Therapy in Neurology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Plasma Market Share- Key Players

6.1.2 Immunoglobulin Market Share- Key Players

6.1.3 Albumin Market Share- Key Players

6.2 The US and Europe Market

6.2.1 The US and EU Collection Centers Key Players

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ub9x6y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment