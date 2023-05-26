Agillic’s clients excelled, achieving a clean sweep of the ‘Best Omnichannel Company’ category at the Danish e-commerce awards.

The omnichannel category of 2023 Dansk Erhverv’s e-commerce awards names three organisations as leaders of omnichannel customer experience — Imerco, Matas and Bog & Idé.

This is the third year in a row that Agillic clients have dominated the category of the best omnichannel companies in Denmark.

More and more consumers expect and demand personalised messaging from the brands they engage with. Agillic’s mission is to help companies build and maintain sustainable relationships based on unique customer experiences. Imerco, Matas and Bog & Idé have taken these omnichannel capabilities and leveraged them into innovative, personalised communication that their customers crave.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:

“I am thrilled by the acknowledgement of our clients’ achievements. Once again, three of our clients have been honoured with the prestigious Best Omnichannel award, marking another consecutive year of success. We take immense pride in being their chosen provider of MarTech technology, enabling them to deliver personalised communications and fulfil their omnichannel marketing aspirations. Congratulations to Imerco for securing the ‘Best Omnichannel Company’ award, Matas for their impressive performance as a strong runner-up, and Bog & Idé for securing the third-place position. These brands are a positive example in the industry, consistently striving to create exceptional personalised omnichannel experiences. They have cultivated innovative, customer-centric organisations that consistently yield remarkable results. Their intelligent utilisation of Agillic in conjunction with their MarTech ecosystem exemplifies the profound impact of omnichannel marketing on customer lifetime value and business outcomes.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

Attachment