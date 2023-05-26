Global Flat Roofing Systems Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $66.23 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6%

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flat Roofing Systems Market (by Material Type, Technology, Construction Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flat roofing systems market is expected to record a value of US$66.23 billion by 2027, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 3.59% for the period spanning 2023-2027.

Factors such as expansion of construction industry, upsurge in climate change, increasing residence age, rapid urbanization and growing adoption of flat roofing in commercial buildings would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by volatility in raw material prices, lack of skilled manpower for installation of roofing systems and design considerations. A few notable trends include rising number of warehouses, emerging green building concepts, surging renovation activities of old buildings and escalating use of self-adhesive roofing membranes.

The global flat roofing systems market has been segmented on the basis of material type, technology, construction type and application. In terms of material type, the global market can be bifurcated into bituminous, tiles, metal and other materials.

On the basis of technology, the market is divided into bituminous membrane, roofing insulation, assembly components, single-ply membrane, liquid applied membrane and metal for flat roofs. Whereas, according to the construction type, the global flat roofing systems market can be categorized into new construction and re-roofing. Depending on application, global market can be split into commercial, residential and industrial.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to rising demand for commercial buildings, residential complexes and industrial warehouses on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the market growth during 2020 due to halted construction activities and delay in manufacturing and production of roofing products.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global flat roofing systems market, which is segmented into material type, technology, construction type, application and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), along with the country coverage of the U.S. and China, have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (Saint-Gobain S.A., the 3M Company, Sika AG, Owens Corning, RPM International Inc., and Carlisle Companies Incorporated) are also presented in detail.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $57.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $66.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Material Type

3.3.1 Global Bituminous Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Bituminous Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Tiles Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Tiles Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Metal Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Metal Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Technology

3.4.1 Global Bituminous Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Roofing Insulation Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Assembly Components Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.4 Global Single-ply Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.6 Global Metal for Flat Roofs Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Construction Type

3.5.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Construction Type Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Construction Type Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Application

3.6.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Application Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Application Market Forecast by Value

3.7 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Region



4. Regional Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Construction Industry

5.1.2 Upsurge in Climate Change

5.1.3 Increase in Residence Age

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Growing Adoption of Flat Roofing in Commercial Buildings

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Number of Warehouses

5.2.2 Emerging Green Building Concept

5.2.3 Surging Renovation Activities of Old buildings

5.2.4 Escalating Use of Self-Adhesive Roofing Membranes

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 Lack of Skilled Manpower for Installation

5.3.3 Design Considerations



6. Company Profiles

