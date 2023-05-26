Global Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market to 2032: Increased Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Drives Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Cancer Sub-Type, Biomarker, Offering, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market was valued at $3,137.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $9,880.1 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.57% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The growth in the global next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market is expected to be driven by the increase in the prevalence of breast cancer cases globally, rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of breast cancer, growing focus on breast cancer biomarkers for effective screening, prognosis, and personalized treatment, and increasing partnerships and collaborations amongst market players.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market is in the developing phase. Technological advancements in the development of next-generation breast cancer diagnostics and the growing scope for molecular breast cancer diagnosis techniques in emerging countries can be some of the major opportunities in the global next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market.

Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the implementation of liquid biopsy for breast cancer diagnosis and the complete automation of next-generation techniques.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market. There was a significant shift observed toward research activities for treating and diagnosing COVID-19, which resulted in a halt in research activities for next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening. Moreover, the market players witnessed a loss in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and prevention actions such as a reduction in supply chain and sales.

However, since the situations are now almost back to normal, the next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market is expected to overcome all the impact of COVID-19 during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Recent Developments in the Global Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market

In April 2023, Syantra Inc., a Canada-based company, received CE mark approval for its Syantra DX breast cancer test.

In March 2023, NeoGenomics, Inc. launched its RaDaR assay, which is a liquid biopsy test for minimal residual disease (MRD).

In February 2023, HALO Diagnostics launched its new HALO pathway for early breast cancer detection.

In January 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. acquired Avida Biomed, a company that develops high-performance NGS target enrichment workflows for cancer research.

In October 2022, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd entered into a distribution partnership with Omnigen, under which Omnigen would distribute Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd's LiquidHALLMARK assay in Turkey.

In March 2022, Myriad Genetics, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its BRACanalysis CDx for being used as a companion diagnostic test and for the identification of breast cancer patients who may benefit from Lynparza in early breast cancer stages.

In February 2022, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., a company that deals in cancer genomics and provides an assortment of comprehensive liquid biopsy and tissue-based products.

In January 2022, Agendia Inc. entered into a partnership with Illumina Inc. to expand genomic testing for breast cancer care.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the global next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market:

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Globally

Increased Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis of Breast Cancer

Growing Focus on Breast Cancer Biomarkers for Effective Screening, Prognosis, and Personalized Treatment

Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations amongst Market Players

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following restraints:

High Cost of Tests and Requirement of High Capital Investment for Testing Set-Up

Occurrence of False Positive and False Negative Results

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Agendia Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3402.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9880.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Market

2 Global Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market

2.1 Global Market Outlook

2.1.1 Product Definition

2.1.2 Definition by Technologies Involved

2.1.2.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

2.1.2.2 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

2.1.2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

2.1.2.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

2.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion

2.1.4 Overview

2.1.4.1 Global Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2022-2032

3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Key Trends

3.1.1 Liquid Biopsy for Breast Cancer Diagnosis

3.1.2 Complete Automation of Next-Generation Techniques

3.2 Regulatory Framework

3.2.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

3.2.1.1 FDA Regulation

3.2.1.2 CMS Regulations (Reimbursement Scenario)

3.2.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

3.2.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

3.2.3.1 China

3.2.3.2 Japan

3.3 Regulatory-Approved Products

3.4 Clinical Trials

3.5 Breast Cancer Incidence Growth Rates (by Country)

3.6 Advantages and Limitations of Different Techniques

3.7 Pricing

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Overall Market

4.2 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

4.3 During-COVID-19 Phase

4.4 Post-COVID-19 Phase

5 Business Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Business Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Globally

5.2.2 Increased Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis of Breast Cancer

5.2.3 Growing Focus on Breast Cancer Biomarkers for Effective Screening, Prognosis, and Personalized Treatment

5.2.4 Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations amongst Market Players

5.3 Business Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Tests and Requirement of High Capital Investment for Testing Set-Up

5.3.2 Occurrence of False Positive and False Negative Results

5.4 Business Opportunities

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in the Development of Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics

5.4.2 Growing Scope for Molecular Breast Cancer Diagnosis Techniques in Emerging Countries

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Strategies and Developments

6.2.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

6.2.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.4 New Offerings

6.2.5 Funding Activities

6.3 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2022

6.4 Growth-Share Analysis (By Company), 2022

7 Global Next Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market, By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Growth-Share Matrix

7.3 Real-Time PCR (RT-PCR)

7.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.5 Next-Generation Sequencing

7.6 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

7.7 Others

8 Global Next Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market, by Biomarker

8.1 Overview

8.2 Growth-Share Matrix

8.3 BRCA1/2

8.4 ER/PR Receptors

8.5 Human Epidermal Growth Factor-2 (HER-2)

8.6 Others

9 Global Next Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market, by Cancer Sub-Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Growth-Share Matrix

9.3 Luminal A

9.4 Luminal B

9.5 Triple Negative/ Basal-Like

9.6 Human Epidermal Growth Factor-2 (HER-2) Enriched

10 Global Next Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market, by Offering

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth-Share Matrix

10.3 Products

10.4 Services

11 Global Next Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Screening Market, by End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth-Share Matrix

11.3 Hospitals and Clinics

11.4 Academic and Research Institutes

11.5 Diagnostic Centers and Reference Labs

12 Regions

13 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking

