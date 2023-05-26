New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myocardial Infarction Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461345/?utm_source=GNW





- There will be 74,405,699 diagnosed prevalent cases of MI in 2023 in the 16 countries covered in epidemiology forecast for MI.

- The marketed drugs space for MI consists of mostly small molecules that are 3 hydroxy 3 methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase inhibitors, voltage-dependent L-type calcium channel blockers, and P2Y purinoceptor 12 antagonists.

- R&D activity within the MI space is significant, with 11 pipeline products in late-stage clinical development.

- Non-commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in MI, with the US, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, and Spain emerging as the key countries for conducting trials in this disease space.

- Deals involving acquisitions and licensing agreements were the most common type of deals globally involving companies developing MI assets.



Scope

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

- Annual Therapy Cost

- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



Reasons to Buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the MI market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global MI market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

