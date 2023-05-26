South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Global Investments by Firms Such as Macquarie Telecom Group, G Company, E Asset Management, and Others Boost Sector

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Anyang, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro Gwangju, Incheon, Seongnam, Seoul, Pyeongchon, Chungnam, Geumcheon-gu, Yongin, Bucheon-si, Hanam, Ansan, Jeollanam-do.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- As of February 2023, the total population of South Korea is around 51.8 million, and the total number of mobile connections is around 64.2 million. Social media users are around 47.6 million, around 92% of the total population.
- Other factors leading to growth in investment opportunities in the market include global investments by firms such as Macquarie Telecom Group, G Company, E Asset Management, and others. The expected growth in demand from such businesses is expected to intensify the competition in the market for data center colocation and construction.
- The Top 3 Operators, LG Uplus, KT Corp, and LG CNS, contribute over 70% of the rack capacity in the South Korea Data Center Market.
- Regarding geography, Seoul, Anyang, and Busan account for over 85% of the existing IT Load Capacity.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (34 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (21 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
LG Uplus, KT Corp, LG CNS, SK broadband, Hostway ID, Shinsegae I&C, Digital Realty, Equinix, Sejong Telecom (Digital Edge), Dreammark1 Corporation, Telehouse, Sejong Telecom, KINX, Actis + GS Engineering & Construction, SOLIS IDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Hyosung Heavy Industries, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator), SC Zeus Data Centers, Empyrion DC, OneAsia Network, IGIS Asset Management, STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited, NHN, KT Cloud, Kakao Corp, Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK.
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- LG Uplus
- KT Corp
- LG CNS
- SK broadband
- Hostway ID
- Shinsegae I&C
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Sejong Telecom (Digital Edge)
- Dreammark1 Corporation
- Telehouse
- Sejong Telecom
- KINX
- Actis + GS Engineering & Construction
- SOLIS IDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Hyosung Heavy Industries
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Empyrion DC
- OneAsia Network
- IGIS Asset Management
- STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited
- NHN
- KT Cloud
- Kakao Corp
- Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fi6wty
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.