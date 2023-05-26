Biopsy Guidance Systems Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., BD & Company, and Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for biopsy guidance systems in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.03 billion, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 1.61 billion by 2031.

The global market for biopsy guidance systems was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Biopsy guidance systems are medical devices that guide the precise placement of biopsy needles during minimally invasive procedures to assist healthcare practitioners in correctly targeting and obtaining tissue samples from a specific body location for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with cancer cases is driving the market revenue share.

The rising preference for minimally invasive procedures is driving the market demand.

The expanding government efforts are increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Biopsy Guidance Systems Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.03 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1.61 billion CAGR 5.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Biopsy Guidance Systems Market:

In April 2023, GE HealthCare intends to advance its precision care strategy with CT-Navigation, which provides clinicians with detailed, real-time 3D computed tomography (CT) images for stereotactic needle guidance across a wide range of care areas, including interventional and oncological procedures, as well as biopsies, ablations, drainage, therapeutics, and more.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for biopsy guidance systems includes:

BD & Company

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global biopsy guidance systems market revenue is driven by the increased incidence of cancer, the aging population, the demand for minimally invasive procedures, technical advancements, and an increase in government programs.

However, due to the high cost and lack of skilled professionals, the biopsy guidance systems market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on the types, the stereotactic-guided biopsy segment dominates the global biopsy guidance systems market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to affordability, minimal invasiveness, and hence faster recovery time.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the brain biopsy segment dominates the global biopsy guidance systems market with the largest revenue share. The significant revenue share is attributed to the rising prevalence of brain cancer. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and successful patient results are contributing to market revenue growth.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global biopsy guidance systems market due to rising biopsy-guided systems in healthcare, a large preference for minimally invasive techniques, and lesser complications and side effects.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global biopsy guidance systems market. This large revenue share is attributed to government agencies, a large number of non-profit organizations, and a large number of research institutes and pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for biopsy guidance systems in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOPSY GUIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Ultrasound Guided Biopsy MRI Guided Biopsy Stereotactic Guided Biopsy GLOBAL BIOPSY GUIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Breast Biopsy Brain Biopsy Others GLOBAL BIOPSY GUIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Specialty Clinics Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

BIOPSY GUIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET TOC

