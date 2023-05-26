New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Confectionery Market Growth Analysis by Region, Country, Brands, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging and Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461348/?utm_source=GNW

The Americas was the largest market in the global confectionery sector in 2022, with value sales of $60.2 billion. In volume sales terms, the Americas region also emerged as the largest market with 4.6 billion kg.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global confectionery sector.



It includes an analysis of the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector landscapes in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides overviews across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector sizes, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for each region. This covers off-premise data.

- Change in consumption: Details any shifts in the consumption of confectionery over 2017-27 at global and regional levels.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure



Key Highlights

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies.There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.



This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the industry in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



- The report provides an overview of current confectionery scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



