South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023

This database (excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 50 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Kempton Park, Centurion, Midrand, Polokwane, Nelspruit, Rustenburg, Middleburg, Klerksdorp, Pinetown, Bloemfontein, Pietermaritzburg, East London, Gqeberha, Plettenberg Bay, Sedgefield, Knysna, George, Klein Brak Rivier, Somerset West / Paarl, Mount Edgecombe, New Germany, Grabouw, Pretoria.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

As of December 2022, the population in the country was over 60.4 million, with an internet penetration rate of over 68%. Over 46% of them are active social media users.

The market also witnessed several new entrants in the market, such as NTT Global Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC) developing data center facilities in the country.

In terms of operators, Teraco (Digital Reality) and Africa Data Centers contribute to more than 70% of the existing IT Load capacity in the South Africa Data Center Market.

Regarding geography, Johannesburg accounts for more than 60% of the existing rack capacity in the South Africa Data Center Market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (50 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



Teraco (Digital Realty), Africa Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, Open Access Data Centres, NTT & Dimesnsion Data, MTN, Vodacom Business, Internet Solutions ZA, Digital Parks Africa, Business Connexion, CipherWave, Equinix, Paratus.



TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Africa Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Open Access Data Centres

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

MTN

Vodacom Business

Internet Solutions ZA

Digital Parks Africa

Business Connexion

CipherWave

Equinix

Paratus.

