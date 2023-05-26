Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market Size To Worth USD 7.66 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.4%

New York, United States , May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market Size is to grow from USD 3.75 billion in 2022 to USD 7.66 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Surface vision and inspection is a crucial process in the manufacturing industry that involves the use of advanced imaging and computer vision technologies to inspect surfaces of various materials and products for defects, scratches, dents, or any other type of surface irregularity. It is an automated process that uses high-speed cameras, sensors, and algorithms to capture images and analyze them in real-time. This inspection technology is highly efficient and accurate, reducing the need for manual inspection and improving product quality. Surface vision and inspection is widely used in industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, and medical devices, where the need for precise inspection and quality control is critical. With the advancement of technology, surface vision and inspection is becoming an increasingly important aspect of modern manufacturing processes.

Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Hardware), By Application (Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Logistics & Postal Sorting, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the global surface vision and inspection market is segmented into software and hardware. The software segment of the global surface vision and inspection market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is because advancements in software technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are enabling the development of more sophisticated and accurate inspection solutions. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based software solutions is expected to drive the growth of the software segment. These solutions offer greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them an attractive option for businesses. Furthermore, the demand for customized and automated inspection solutions is also driving the growth of the software segment in the surface vision and inspection market.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global surface vision and inspection market is segmented into automotive, electronics & electrical, healthcare, food & beverages, logistics & postal sorting, and others. The healthcare sector is expected to experience significant growth in the surface vision and inspection market in the coming years. The increasing demand for high-quality medical devices and the need for stringent quality control measures are driving the adoption of surface vision and inspection systems in the healthcare industry. These systems are used to inspect and detect defects in medical devices, implants, and pharmaceutical products, ensuring patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the surface vision and inspection market due to the increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in manufacturing processes, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The rising demand for high-quality products and the need to improve production efficiency are driving the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the increasing investment in research and development activities and the presence of key players in the region are contributing to the growth of the surface vision and inspection market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global surface vision and inspection market include Datalogic S.P.A, Teledyne Technologies, Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Nikon Metrology NV, Matrox Imaging Inc., Cognex Corporation, AMETEK, Inc., FICOSA Internacional S.A., Edmund Optics Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Microscan Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, JAI A/S, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, and LMI Technologies Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global surface vision and inspection market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Surface Vision and Inspection Market, By Component

Software

Hardware

Surface Vision and Inspection Market, By Application

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Logistics & Postal Sorting

Others

Surface Vision and Inspection Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



