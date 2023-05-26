Global Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market to 2030: Need for Faster Data Speeds Fuels Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Frequency Band, By Cell Type, By Spectrum Band, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carrier aggregation solutions market size is expected to reach USD 15,213 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.



Carrier aggregation solutions are software functionality in the user device and radio access network (RAN). It allows MNOs to combine the capabilities of radio cells to enhance network efficiency and user experience.

Mobile network operators are introducing 5G standalone with an extremely efficient 5G air interface and 5G core, eliminating the dependency on existing long-term evolution (LTE) networks to provide reliable, efficient, and ultra-low latency capabilities of 5G. The ongoing rollout of commercial 5G networks has considerably improved the experience of mobile subscribers globally.



Rising global mobile traffic, the need for faster data speed, and increased focus on research and development activities by government and private research organizations are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

Carrier aggregation solutions enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to combine two or more data carriers with the same or different frequency bands within a single channel to transfer data between base stations and a mobile device. Carrier aggregation solutions enhance data capacity, spectrum efficiency, and backward compatibility.



Moreover, the increasing number of advanced 5G standalone networks delivering ultra-low latency and boosting the performance of homogenous and heterogenous networks has remarkably marked the evolution of wireless infrastructure. It also allows MNOs to pool their spectrum resources together within the same/different band to achieve higher capacity and peak rates. The industry is expanding at a tremendous growth rate owing to technological innovations coupled with users' inclination towards faster data speed.



The carrier aggregation solution has also increased cell coverage by aggregating several frequency bands for higher peak rates. The industry has remarkably evolved across the U.S. and Asian countries owing to the accessibility of emerging 5G services, the rollout of commercial 5G deployment networks, technological breakthroughs, and carrier aggregation solutions.



Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Report Highlights

In terms of deployment, the 4G/LTE segment dominated with a revenue share of 56.2% in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 21.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of long-term evolution (LTE) services globally by end-users for commercial and residential purposes

In terms of frequency band, the mid-band segment dominated with a market share of 51.6% in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 22.0% during the forecast period. Mid-band frequencies, typically ranging from 1 GHz to 6 GHz, have become increasingly important in the Carrier Aggregation Solutions market due to their unique properties

In terms of cell type, the microcells segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 55.7% in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 22.0% during the forecast period. Microcells provide seamless connectivity to consumers, especially in public areas, up to 1 KMs of distance

In terms of spectrum bands, the licensed spectrum segment held the largest revenue share of 61.9% in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 22.o% during the forecast period. The licensed spectrum for the private 5G network delivers enhanced security and safety of customers' data during the transmission and reception of this information from one location to another

In terms of application, the mobile broadband connectivity segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 30.9% in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 17.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphone subscribers, the growing proliferation of high-speed data services, and the increased investments by MNOs in the region

Chapter 9. Carrier Aggregation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

